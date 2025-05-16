Arab stars on Cannes red carpet: Balqees Fathi, Razane Jammal, Bella Hadid and more

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/15/lebanese-designers-cannes-2025-elie-saab-zuhair-murad-georges-chakra-rami-kadi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/15/lebanese-designers-cannes-2025-elie-saab-zuhair-murad-georges-chakra-rami-kadi/">Arab designers</a> are not the only ones ramping up the glamour at the Cannes Film Festival. A host of Arab stars have already lit up this year's event, including Egyptian actress and singer Yousra and Palestinian-Dutch supermodel <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/13/bella-gigi-hadid-gaza-palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/13/bella-gigi-hadid-gaza-palestine/">Bella Hadid</a>. Various stars brought a distinct take on red carpet style, from a dramatic all-white Tamara Ralph gown to a sharply tailored Berluti three-piece suit. Finished with dazzling diamonds – most notably from Cartier – regional stars are once again setting the global standard for evening glamour. Find out who wore what on the red carpet so far. The Emirati-Yemeni singer took to the red carpet premiere of <i>Dossier 137</i> wearing a fairy tale-gown by Oscar De la Renta. In two-toned grey, the strapless gown was smothered in crystals across the bodice, before falling away into a full net skirt. Looking like entertainment royalty, the singer paired the look with a smooth bob and a necklace of white diamonds. The Saudi actress attended the Women in Cinema gala, hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation, in a striking red look by Paris-based Syrian designer Mouthana Alhaj Ali. The drop-waist, puffball dress stood out for its sculptural shoulder straps, which hovered 20 centimetres above her shoulders. The evening, a celebration of women in film, also welcomed guests including Catherine Deneuve, Jessica Alba and Alessandra Ambrosio. A Cannes regular, the Egyptian actress and singer has already graced several events this year, including opening night and the premiere of <i>Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning</i>. She chose to showcase Arab talent at both, wearing dramatic red by Rami Kadi and a glittering gold sequin gown by Elie Saab, paired with Cartier jewellery. The Lebanese television host has made several appearances at Cannes this year, attending three premieres so far. For opening night, she chose a soft caramel gown by Georges Chakra, followed by a striking red Rami Kadi dress with a tightly corseted bodice for the <i>Dossier 137</i> screening. She also walked the red carpet at the <i>Mission: Impossible</i> finale, adorned in Cartier diamonds. The Saudi Arabian film producer appeared on the <i>Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning</i> red carpet, sharing on social media that he was “representing Arab cinema with pride” and that the magic of Cannes is “diversity, storytelling, and global voices”. Dressed by Berluti, he wore a sharp midnight blue satin and wool three-piece suit, finished with Cartier accessories. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/25/one-last-thing-razane-jammal-the-sandman-netflix-dior-cartier/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/25/one-last-thing-razane-jammal-the-sandman-netflix-dior-cartier/">Lebanese actress</a> attended the <i>Deux Procureurs</i> red carpet in a sophisticated off-white Dior gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The sheer, bead-embroidered bodice was offset by a light, floor-grazing skirt that added an ethereal finish. The Palestinian-Dutch supermodel lived up to her reputation for head turning looks when she walked the red carpet in a dramatic, backless dress by Saint Laurent. The following day, she stepped out in a fit-and-flare dress by French label Jacquemus. The Lebanese actress and beauty entrepreneur made a striking entrance in an all-white gown by Australian couture label Tamara Ralph. Strapless, form-fitting and finished with a dramatic train – possibly testing Cannes's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/14/cannes-festival-heidi-klum-elie-saab-dress-code/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/14/cannes-festival-heidi-klum-elie-saab-dress-code/">new dress code</a> – the look was pared back, save for a single beaded orchid. She completed it with opera-length gloves.