Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid arrived for the screening of the film Partir un Jour (Bye Bye) in a backless look by Saint Laurent. AFP
Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid arrived for the screening of the film Partir un Jour (Bye Bye) in a backless look by Saint Laurent. AFP

Lifestyle

Luxury

Arab stars on Cannes red carpet: Balqees Fathi, Razane Jammal, Bella Hadid and more

Singers and famous faces serve up serious Middle Eastern glamour at film festival

Sarah Maisey

May 16, 2025