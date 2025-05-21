Indian stars on the Cannes red carpet, from Janhvi Kapoor to Ishaan Khatter and Nitanshi Goel

Indian celebrities and personalities have lent their star power to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/05/16/arabs-cannes-bella-hadid-razane-jammal-yousra-nadine-njeim/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/05/16/arabs-cannes-bella-hadid-razane-jammal-yousra-nadine-njeim/">Cannes Film Festival red carpet</a> over the years, and this year a number of Bollywood's new generation actors are making their debut. On Tuesday, actors <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/06/bollywood-stars-in-hollywood/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/06/bollywood-stars-in-hollywood/">Ishaan Khatter</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/07/20/bawaal-review-varun-dhawan-and-janhvi-kapoors-preachy-film-is-a-snoozefest/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/07/20/bawaal-review-varun-dhawan-and-janhvi-kapoors-preachy-film-is-a-snoozefest/">Janhvi Kapoor</a> and Vishal Jethwa attended the premiere of French thriller <i>Vie Privee</i> (A Private Life). They are the stars of acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's film <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/13/indian-films-cannes-2025-homebound-ishaan-khatter-janhvi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/13/indian-films-cannes-2025-homebound-ishaan-khatter-janhvi/"><i>Homebound</i></a>, which premieres on Wednesday, and is one of only two Indian films competing this year. For her first Cannes outing, Kapoor wore a custom pink ensemble by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani. Featuring a handwoven "tissue skirt and corset", the hand-crushed fabric, crafted in the textile city of Benares, was meant to be an ode to Indian craftsmanship. She finished her look with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/16/cannes-film-festival-revenue-luxury-jewellery/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/16/cannes-film-festival-revenue-luxury-jewellery/">jewellery by Chopard</a>. Kapoor's co-star Khatter, known to international audiences for his starring role in Netflix show <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/06/perfect-couple-review-ending-explained/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/06/perfect-couple-review-ending-explained/"><i>The Perfect Coupl</i>e</a>, chose a sharp bandhgala suit by couturier <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/03/20/indian-couturier-gaurav-gupta-and-his-life-partner-navkirat-sodhi-find-healing-after-tragedy-through-design/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/03/20/indian-couturier-gaurav-gupta-and-his-life-partner-navkirat-sodhi-find-healing-after-tragedy-through-design/">Gaurav Gupta</a>. The custom maroon velvet suit featured knot embroidery on the front, a nod to Indian craftsmanship. Earlier in the week, rising star and L'Oreal ambassador Nitanshi Goel, who most recently appeared in the acclaimed film <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/10/iifa-awards-2025-winners-jaipur-laapata-ladies/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/10/iifa-awards-2025-winners-jaipur-laapata-ladies/"><i>Laapata Ladies</i></a>, also walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time. Wearing a custom gown by Jade, the label by Indian designers Monica Shah and Karishma Swali, Goel's dress featured a sculpted black corset with a dramatic cage skirt decorated with embroidery. Dubai resident and former Mrs UAE World <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/05/20/debanjali-kamstra-cannes-mrs-uae-world-earth/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/05/20/debanjali-kamstra-cannes-mrs-uae-world-earth/">Debanjali Kamstra</a>, who made her acting debut in the short film <i>30 Days of Autumn</i>, walked the red carpet on Monday. Designed by Dubai-based <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2024/05/20/michael-cinco-cannes-film-festival/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2024/05/20/michael-cinco-cannes-film-festival/">Filipino designer Michael Cinco</a>, Kamstra's striking off-shoulder brown ball gown featured shimmering gold leaf applique. Speaking to <i>The National </i>ahead of her film's premiere at the Cannes film market Marche du Film, Kamstra, who runs a number of businesses in the UAE, says making her acting debut was the realisation of a childhood dream. Cinco, a Cannes red carpet regular, also dressed Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela earlier in the week. Walking the red carpet on the opening night of the festival, Rautela's dress was inspired by the mosaics of Mexican art and featured a bustle at the hip, led by a dramatic train in tulle.