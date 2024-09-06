Ishaan Khattar as Shooter Dival, left, and Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco in The Perfect Couple. Photo: Netflix
Ishaan Khattar as Shooter Dival, left, and Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco in The Perfect Couple. Photo: Netflix

Culture

Film & TV

A history of Bollywood actors in Hollywood as Ishaan Khatter stars in The Perfect Couple

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Indian stars have crossed over - with varying success

David Tusing

September 06, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit