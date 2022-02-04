Netflix unveils 86 films for 2022 including 'Knives Out 2', 'Spiderhead' and 'Khufiya'

“Every night is movie night,” says Charlize Theron in Netflix's latest promo unveiling its list of a whopping 86 new movies being released in 2022.

With a cast list that includes the who's who of Hollywood, top stars from South Korea including Squid Game sensation Park Hae-soo and Tabu and Rajkummar Rao from Bollywood, the schedule this year promises at least two big movies a week.

Theron returns to the streamer with The School for Good and Evil alongside Kerry Washington, in a film adaptation of the bestselling young adult novel of the same name. Rian Johnson's much-awaited detective follow-up Knives Out 2 will also be released this year, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will team up with their Avengers pals the Russo brothers who will direct the espionage thriller The Gray Man, which also features South Indian star Dhanush. Meanwhile, fellow Avengers Chris Hemsworth stars in the sci-fi drama Spiderhead, along with Miles Teller.

Jennifer Lopez will return to action as an assassin on the run in The Mother and Dev Patel makes his Directorial debut with Monkey Man, a revenge drama in which he also stars.

Other big films coming this year include Jason Momoa's fantasy film Slumberland, John Boyega and Jamie Foxx's sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the Brad Pitt-produced Blonde, and The Mothership, a Halle Berry sci-fi thriller, also starring Omari Hardwick.

After its massive success with Korean content in 2021, with Squid Game and Hellbound breaking records, this year's line-up also includes six titles from the country, including spy action film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations. Hae-soo, who became a global star following the success of Squid Game, plays a lawyer in this thriller set in China.

Bollywood is not left behind either, with acclaimed actors Tabu and Ali Fazal starring in the espionage film Khufiya, directed by award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Rao, who has a number of awaited films in the pipeline, pairs up with Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte for the black comedy Monica O My Darling.

Here are our top picks of films coming to Netflix in 2022:

'The School for Good and Evil'

Cast: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh and Sir Ben Kingsley

Director: Paul Feig

What it's about: Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

'The Gray Man'

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton and Rege-Jean Page

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

What it's about: When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary – whose true identity is known to none – accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

'Spiderhead'

A still from the coming film 'Spiderhead'. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollet

Director: Joseph Kosinski

What it's about: Set in the future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs. The film is based on The New Yorker article Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders.

'Blonde'

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale

Director: Andrew Dominik

What it's about: Based on a bestselling novel from five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde is the reimagined private story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the 1950s and '60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

'Slumberland'

Jason Momoa in the fantasy film 'Slumberland'. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley and Chris O’Dowd

Director: Francis Lawrence

What it's about: A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

'Knives Out 2'

Daniel Craig will return as detective Benoit Blanc in 'Knives Out 2'. Photo: Lionsgate

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista and Kate Hudson

Director: Rian Johnson

What it's about: In the follow-up to the 2019 hit Knives Out, detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

'The Mother'

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal

Director: Niki Caro

What it's about: A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

'They Cloned Tyrone'

Cast: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris

Director: Juel Taylor

What it's about: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio on to the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

'Monkey Man'

Dev Patel will direct his first film 'Monkey Man' for Netflix. EPA

Cast: Dev Patel and Sharlto Copley

Director: Dev Patel

What it's about: An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago.

'The Mothership'

Cast: Halle Berry, Omari Hardwick and Jaiden J Smith

Director: Matt Charman

What it's about: One year after her husband mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm, a woman discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home and embarks on a race to find him and uncover the truth.

'White Noise'

Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith

Director: Noah Baumbach

What it's about: The life of a professor in a small American town is thrown into chaos when a cataclysmic train accident casts chemical waste over his town. The film is based on a 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo.

'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' – South Korea

A still from 'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations'. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Sol Kyung-gu, Park Hae-soo, Yang Dong-keun and Park Jin-young

Director: Na Hyun

What it's about: A merciless man known as Yaksha crosses paths with a prosecutor on a special inspection mission in Shenyang, China.

'Seoul Vibe' - South Korea

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-Pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun and Ong Seong-wu

Director: Moon Hyun-sung

What it's about: A talented crew of baby drivers, known as the Sangedong Supreme team, prepare for the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, but end up uncovering corruption at the highest levels of the racing industry.

'Monica O My Darling' – India

Huma S Qureshi in 'Monica, O My Darling'. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi and Radhika Apte

Director: Vasan Bala

What it's about: A young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.

'Khufiya' – India

Cast: Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Tabu

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

What it's about: Krishna Mehra, an Indian spy, is assigned to track down the mole selling her country's defence secrets while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.