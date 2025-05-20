From Mrs UAE World to Cannes: Dubai resident Debanjali Kamstra makes acting debut

Entrepreneur and Dubai resident Debanjali Kamstra, who was crowned Mrs Earth in 2023, is realising her childhood dreams of being an actress with her film being shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kamstra's short film, 30 Days of Autumn, is being unveiled at the festival's film market, Marche du Film. Backed by her production company, Veloche Productions, and directed by Sudipto Roy, the film is an adaptation of the classic short story, The Postmaster by Indian Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Written in 1891, the original explores themes of loneliness and human connection, and follows a postmaster from Calcutta who, after being transferred to a remote village and struggling to adjust to his new life, strikes up a friendship with an orphaned village girl.

In 30 Days of Autumn, the story centres on the relationship between a visitor Arpita Chakraborty, played by Kamstra, and a village boy Ratan, played by Maulik Ghosh.

Kamstra, 35, an Indian businesswoman and mother-of-two, has called the UAE home for the past 14 years. All photos by Mahmoud Marei, Syed Kamran Ali unless stated otherwise Held since 1984, the Mrs World contest was cancelled in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. From left: Mrs UAE World Debanjali Kamstra, Mrs World Shaylyn Ford and Mrs Jordan World Jaclyn Stapp. Ford won the Mrs World 2021 contest, while Mrs Jordan and Mrs UAE came in second and third, respectively. Photos: Mahmoud Marei, Instagram Debanjali Kamstra in her national costume, designed by Filipino talent Cary Santiago, in the preliminary rounds of Mrs World 2022. Photo: Debanjali Kamstra Debanjali Kamstra, the first Mrs UAE World, waves the UAE flag in the middle of Times Square in New York City, as she begins her journey to the US for the pageant. Photo: Debanjali Kamstra Debanjali Kamstra is the first beauty queen to represent the UAE. Kamstra has no previous modelling or beauty pageant experience. Kamstra came in third at Mrs World, which 'celebrates the uniqueness of married women'. Former cabin crew with Emirates airline, Kamstra is also an architect and opened the interior design company Veloche in Dubai a decade ago. As there has never been a Mrs UAE World before, Kamstra says her preparations for the contest were entirely self-funded. Kamstra married her husband, Christiaan, in 2012 and the couple live in Dubai with their two daughters, Victoria, 6, and Tiffany, 5. Kamstra says she now hopes to bring Mrs World to the UAE. Kamstra says she would like to be a part of setting up an organisation that works to send participants to the Mrs World competition in the future.

"Wanting to be on screen and in front of the camera was more of a forgotten childhood dream," Kamstra tells The National. "It was always there in the background, but I've never prioritised it, instead choosing to focus on my entrepreneurial journey.

"It was after winning the title of Mrs World UAE and Mrs Earth 2023 that the dream kind of re-awakened."

Kamstra, a former flight attendant who started her interior design business in Dubai a decade ago, became the first woman to represent the UAE at the 2022 Mrs World pageant, a beauty contest for married women. Kamstra was one of 15 finalists at the event held in Las Vegas, and eventually placed third. She represented the UAE again at Mrs Earth in 2023 and won.

Her business has also expanded, and now includes a furnishings business, as well as Veloche Productions, which she launched last year with Indian film industry veteran Sandhya Ramachandran.

Kamstra, right, with director Sudipto Roy on set. Photo: Veloche Productions

30 Days of Autumn is the first film to be produced by her banner.

Originally from West Bengal in India, Kamstra had no formal acting training, but underwent an intensive workshop to prepare for her role.

"I grew up watching a lot of movies wondering what it would be like if I had to say dialogues, do that dance sequence etc. So you could say there was a lot of informal training," she says.

Mrs Earth 2022 Ave Tarend crowning Debanjali Kamstra as Mrs Earth 2023. Photo: Mrs Earth

"It was my first time on a movie set and I loved every minute of it. The energy, the collaborative and highly creative process, the technicality all of it was absolutely mesmerising.

"It was also overwhelming and a bit like an out of body experience to see myself on the big screen."

At Cannes, Kamstra and Ramachandran are also launching their first feature film, a yet-untitled horror movie in English. Based on Indian folklore and mysticism, the film will be directed by Salil Jason Fernandes and Aliya Curmally, with production set to begin next year.

A production fund has also been announced, open to aspiring filmmakers who may lack access to the film industry. While more details of the fund are yet to be announced, Veloche Productions will be accepting script submissions between July and September, with one winner to be announced in October.

The fund will be initially open for talents in India ("as a litmus test") with plans to broaden its scope to those who live in the UAE from next year.

Debanjali Kamstra attends the premiere of Eagles of the Republic (Les Aigles De La Republique) at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. EPA

"The idea for the production came from the desire to build on who I already was and get involved in projects that would compliment everything I already stand for," says Kamstra. "This is how we came up with the idea of setting up a production house where the focus is going to be on creating powerful narratives that empower, enrich and entertain."

The fund, she hopes, will do the same, and provide talented filmmakers with opportunities and access.

"My nature is to keep growing and keep moving, so I can assure you that there is a lot more coming up in the near future," she says.

