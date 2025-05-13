Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound among two Indian films competing at Cannes Film Festival

India has a long history with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/10/arab-films-cannes-film-festival/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/10/arab-films-cannes-film-festival/">Cannes Film Festival</a>, having participated since its first year. This year, acclaimed filmmaker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2025/04/29/cannes-jury-indians-aishwarya-deepika-payal-kapadia/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2025/04/29/cannes-jury-indians-aishwarya-deepika-payal-kapadia/">Payal Kapadia</a>, who won the Grand Prix with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/05/27/all-we-imagine-as-light-review-payal-kapadia/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/05/27/all-we-imagine-as-light-review-payal-kapadia/"><i>All We Imagine as Light</i></a> at last year's festival, will join the main jury, tasked with deciding this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/05/14/indian-films-cannes-festival/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/05/14/indian-films-cannes-festival/">Palme d'Or winner</a>. The Mumbai-born director and writer will join Oscar-winning actress <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/14/elie-saab-riyadh-show-celebrities-celine-dion/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/14/elie-saab-riyadh-show-celebrities-celine-dion/">Halle Berry</a> and British actor Jeremy Strong among others on a jury headed by French actress and Oscar winner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/09/juliette-binoche-the-new-look/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/09/juliette-binoche-the-new-look/">Juliette Binoche</a>. In 1946, Chetan Anand’s <i>Neecha Nagar</i>, a film about class divides, was one of 11 films that won the prestigious Palme d’Or. It remains the only Indian film to win the award. But more than 33 Indian films have competed and won awards at Cannes over the years. As the long-running festival kicks off on Tuesday, here are two films that will be representing India this year. Neeraj Ghaywan’s film <i>Homebound</i> is set to compete in the Un Certain Regard section. The film is set in a North Indian village and follows two friends who set out to become police officers in search of dignity, but their bond begins to fracture as desperation deepens in their journey. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Shalini Vatsa, Vishal Jethwa and Tushar Phulke. Established in 1978, The Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival highlights emerging talent and bold storytelling, running parallel to the main competition with its own awards and international recognition. <i>Homebound</i> will be competing against films by acclaimed filmmakers, as well as the directorial debut of three prominent actors Kristen Stewart, Scarlett Johansson and Harris Dickinson. Ghaywan is an acclaimed Indian filmmaker from Hyderabad. He gained recognition with his directorial debut <i>Masaan</i> in 2015, a film that explores themes of caste, loss and redemption. The film won the Avenir Prize in the Un Certain Regard section that year at the Cannes Film Festival. A former engineer and film critic, Ghaywan transitioned into cinema under the mentorship of director Anurag Kashyap. His work often addresses deep-rooted social issues. He also directed episodes of the Netflix series <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/india-s-sacred-games-nominated-for-international-emmy-award-1.912688" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/india-s-sacred-games-nominated-for-international-emmy-award-1.912688"><i>Sacred Games</i></a> as well as Prime Video's <i>Made in Heaven</i>. Martin Scorsese, who boarded the project at an early stage as executive producer, told <i>Variety</i>: “Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema". <i>A Doll Made Up of Clay</i> by Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay is a short film about a young Nigerian athlete who sells his father's land to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer in India. However, a career-ending injury leaves him disillusioned and stranded in an unfamiliar country – setting him off on a journey of redemption. The 24-minute film features only two actors, Ibrahim Ahmed and Geeta Doshi. Tesfay is from Ethiopia, but his film was shot in India and will be representing the country in the Cinefondation section. A graduate of Addis Ababa University, he continued his studies at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata under the African Scholarship programme. The Cinefondation section, now known as La Cinef, was established in 1998 to support and spotlight emerging filmmakers from around the world. Dedicated to showcasing short and medium-length films from film schools, it serves as a platform for discovering the next generation of cinematic voices. Selected films compete for awards that provide not only recognition, but also financial support and mentorship opportunities. The Cannes Film Festival allocates a €15,000 ($16,655) grant for the winner of the first prize, €11,250 for the second position and €7,500 for the winner of the third spot.