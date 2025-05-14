Heidi Klum breaks Cannes Film Festival red carpet rules in Elie Saab gown

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cannes-film-festival/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cannes-film-festival/">78th Cannes Film Festival</a> has started with a healthy dose of controversy. Most importantly, a number of celebrities have signed a letter <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/cannes-gaza-genocide/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/cannes-gaza-genocide/">condemning</a> Israel's ongoing war on Gaza. Less importantly, a new set of rules around what can be worn on the red carpet have been instated. The dress-code section of the festival website now includes the following: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted.” German-American model and television presenter Heidi Klum, who arrived in blush pink <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/14/elie-saab-riyadh-show-celebrities-celine-dion/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/14/elie-saab-riyadh-show-celebrities-celine-dion/">Elie Saab</a>, appears to be in direct contradiction of the new Cannes dress guidelines. The pink organza gown is smothered in swirls of fabric to resemble roses, and comes with a long, red-carpet-blocking train. The cascade of flowers spilled along the red carpet for at least two metres. The strapless look also has a dramatic leg-baring split, and Klum paired it with jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz. Elsewhere on opening night, another Lebanese designer, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/01/06/golden-globes-fashion-arab-designers/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/01/06/golden-globes-fashion-arab-designers/">Georges Chakra Couture</a>, dressed television personality Raya Abirached. Abirached also arrived at the opening ceremony of the festival in an off-shoulder gown with a flowing skirt and long train. From the brand's autumn/winter 2025 couture collection, the soft caramel dress is folded into complex micro-pleating around the bodice and has draped silk chiffon sleeves. Cartier jewellery finished the look. This is not the first time the two Lebanese designers have appeared on the Cannes red carpet. Abirached is a regular at the event and often chooses to wear Georges Chakra. Last year, she opted for a red velvet look with a structured, strapless bodice, and layers of tone-on-tone beading around the hips and knee. Chakra has a history of working with celebrities to create red-carpet looks. As well as Abirached, the designer dressed Klum in black lace and bows from his autumn-winter 2024 couture collection, for the Amazon MGM Studios x Vanity Fair party in January. Other stars who have been spotted in Georges Chakra include Sharon Stone, in an archival 2014 look, and Sofia Vergara, in autumn-winter 2024 couture, during the Golden Globe Awards in January. Elie Saab, too, is an established red carpet go-to, having dressed the likes of Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Georgina Rodriguez, Olivia Palermo and Nancy Ajram over the years. He famous dressed Halle Berry when she won her Oscar in 2002, a moment that propelled the designer to international fame.