Natasha Poonawalla in the look created for her by Manish Malhotra. Natasha Poonawalla / Instagram
Natasha Poonawalla in the look created for her by Manish Malhotra. Natasha Poonawalla / Instagram

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra honour Parsi Gara embroidery at Met Gala

Indian designer has strong showing at this year's event

Sarah Maisey

May 06, 2025