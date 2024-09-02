Following its successful runway shows at Dubai Fashion Week, Rizman Ruzaini is set to open its first store in the city. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Following its successful runway shows at Dubai Fashion Week, Rizman Ruzaini is set to open its first store in the city. Chris Whiteoak / The National

How Dubai Fashion Week is establishing its significance on the world stage

Now in its fourth season, the city provides a platform for regional designers to shine away from the big four

Sarah Maisey

September 02, 2024

