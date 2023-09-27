Carolina Herrera named guest of honour at Dubai Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera is bringing its unique take on glamour to next month's Dubai Fashion Week as its guest of honour.

The event will run from October 8 to 15 at Dubai Design District, hosting 26 brands showcasing their spring/summer 2024 collections.

Carolina Herrera's show on October 9 will feature the collection it unveiled at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. Later in the week, the luxury label will also host a trunk show for clients.

A look from the Carolina Herrera spring/summer 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week. Reuters

Having Herrera at the event – a joint project between Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council – is something of a triumph for the UAE.

“We are thrilled to announce that Carolina Herrera is this season's guest of honour to inaugurate Dubai Fashion Week SS24,” said Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council.

“Carolina Herrera's unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with their unique DNA that has always been appreciated by our region, aligns perfectly with the spirit of Dubai Fashion Week.”

Aqra said he hoped the label's involvement would cement the event on the world calendar, and leave “an indelible mark on the fashion landscape regionally and inspire aspiring designers and fashion enthusiasts alike”.

Carolina Herrera's creative director, Wes Gordon, said the New York-based brand was excited to share its looks with the region.

“We couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to bring our spring summer collection all the way from New York, and to have the opportunity share it with the fashion community of Dubai and the Arab Fashion Council.

“We look forward to staging an unforgettable experience,” he said.

Carolina Herrera's creative director, Wes Gordon, said the label was looking forward to staging 'an unforgettable experience' in Dubai. Getty Images

Gordon has led the label since 2018, after spending a year working alongside Herrera herself, and has carved out a reputation for creating polished day and eveningwear imbued with a sense of playful joy.

Speaking to The National in 2022, Gordon said of Herrera: “She is unforgettable. I always say the Herrera woman is the one on the pavement in hot pink, red or yellow, when everyone else is wearing beige.”

Like the fashion week events staged in New York, London, Milan and Paris, Dubai Fashion Week is an industry-only event, and will showcase regional talent with the aim of luring an international audience. The presence of a high-profile brand such as Carolina Herrera will help draw global attention.

Wes Gordon accompanies actress Tessa Thompson to the 2022 Met Gala in New York. AFP

Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice president of Dubai Design District, said: “Carolina Herrera's participation in Dubai Fashion Week is a testament to the growing significance of Dubai as a global fashion hub.

“As our region continues to evolve into a powerhouse for fashion and luxury, Dubai Fashion Week is pivotal in highlighting the talent and creativity within this vibrant and diverse region and bringing new fashion and creative experiences to audiences here,” she said.

“Dubai made a grand entrance on to the global fashion stage with the launch of Dubai Fashion Week. The event pushes the boundaries of style and design in the region, bringing forth innovative and world-class talent from around the world.”