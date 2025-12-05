'Miftah': The Arabic word for key unlocks mysteries, success and music

Keys open more than locks, and the Arabic word miftah lays bare the multifaceted symbolism associated with this small, toothy bit of metal. A tool of access, it also holds clues to mysteries and music. It is the path to higher knowledge and success, as well as a name for the divine.

Miftah is ingrained in everyday speech, whether referring to the key to understanding or miftah al-fahm; the key to success, miftah al najah; or the key to happiness, miftah al saada.

Aphorisms, meanwhile, include: alsidq miftah alnajat, or honesty is the key to salvation. When wanting to imply your trust in those around you is limited, you could say: miftah al bayt laysa fi yad kula had – the key to the house isn’t in everyone’s possession.

Miftah is frequently used in musical contexts. Much like in English, a musical key is a miftah. A keyboard is lawhat mafateeh. A clue to a mystery, or lughz, is also a miftah. A skeleton key that opens all doors is a miftah aam or miftah haikali. Miftah alishaal is an ignition key. Miftah almadina is the key to the city. Miftah al-qalb is the key to the heart. Mitah al-sir is the key to a secret.

Miftah comes from a root that means opening, or fatih.

One of God’s 99 names, Al Fattah, also shares a root with miftah and means the Revealer or the Opener, referring to the doors of blessings and mercy. The first chapter of the Quran is known as Al Fatiha, meaning The Opening.

In some historical contexts, fatih also referred to conquests or victories. Elongating the “a” of the word fatih can make it signify conqueror. Ottoman sultan Mehmed II earned this epithet after conquering Constantinople in 1453, becoming known as Mehmed El Fatih, or Mehmed the Conqueror.

Miftah's root also expands to several other idioms and sayings. When someone seems to be moving from one success to another, you could say: futiha lahu al-abwab, or the doors opened for him. Another way to say that would be futihat alayhi al-dunya, or the world opened up for him.

Huddersfield Town permanent signings: Steve Mounie (striker): signed from Montpellier for £11 million

Tom Ince (winger): signed from Derby County for £7.7m

Aaron Mooy (midfielder): signed from Manchester City for £7.7m

Laurent Depoitre (striker): signed from Porto for £3.4m

Scott Malone (defender): signed from Fulham for £3.3m

Zanka (defender): signed from Copenhagen for £2.3m

Elias Kachunga (winger): signed for Ingolstadt for £1.1m

Danny WIlliams (midfielder): signed from Reading on a free transfer

Meghan%20podcast %3Cp%3EMeghan%20Markle%2C%20the%20wife%20of%20Prince%20Harry%2C%20launched%20her%20long-awaited%20podcast%20Tuesday%2C%20with%20tennis%20megastar%20Serena%20Williams%20as%20the%20first%20guest.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20Duchess%20of%20Sussex%20said%20the%2012-part%20series%2C%20called%20%22Archetypes%2C%22%20--%20a%20play%20on%20the%20name%20of%20the%20couple's%20oldest%20child%2C%20Archie%20--%20would%20explore%20the%20female%20experience.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ELast%20year%20the%20couple%20told%20Oprah%20Winfrey%20that%20life%20inside%20%22The%20Firm%22%20had%20been%20miserable%2C%20and%20that%20they%20had%20experienced%20racism.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%22I%20don't%20ever%20remember%20personally%20feeling%20the%20negative%20connotation%20behind%20the%20word%20ambitious%2C%20until%20I%20started%20dating%20my%20now-husband%2C%22%20she%20told%20the%20tennis%20champion.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

if you go The flights Emirates fly direct from Dubai to Houston, Texas, where United have direct flights to Managua. Alternatively, from October, Iberia will offer connections from Madrid, which can be reached by both Etihad from Abu Dhabi and Emirates from Dubai. The trip Geodyssey’s (Geodyssey.co.uk) 15-night Nicaragua Odyssey visits the colonial cities of Leon and Granada, lively country villages, the lake island of Ometepe and a stunning array of landscapes, with wildlife, history, creative crafts and more. From Dh18,500 per person, based on two sharing, including transfers and tours but excluding international flights. For more information, visit visitnicaragua.us.

BRAZIL%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Alisson%2C%20Ederson%2C%20Weverton%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Dani%20Alves%2C%20Marquinhos%2C%20Thiago%20Silva%2C%20Eder%20Militao%20%2C%20Danilo%2C%20Alex%20Sandro%2C%20Alex%20Telles%2C%20Bremer.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Casemiro%2C%20Fred%2C%20Fabinho%2C%20Bruno%20Guimaraes%2C%20Lucas%20Paqueta%2C%20Everton%20Ribeiro.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Neymar%2C%20Vinicius%20Junior%2C%20Richarlison%2C%20Raphinha%2C%20Antony%2C%20Gabriel%20Jesus%2C%20Gabriel%20Martinelli%2C%20Pedro%2C%20Rodrygo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5