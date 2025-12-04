Sheikha Al Mayassa, Sheikha Hoor and Wael Shawky in top five of ArtReview Power 100

Three of the top five names on ArtReview Power 100 are cultural figures from the Middle East, a marker of the influence the Gulf and wider Arab world have on the contemporary global art landscape.

The annual list is a survey of the world’s most influential artists, curators, thinkers and institutional leaders. It is compiled by a panel of art experts who assess each candidate's activity over the past 12 months, plus influence on current artistic developments and international impact.

Topping this year’s list is Ibrahim Mahama. The Ghanaian artist is known for his large-scale works that incorporate found and everyday materials. He is particularly known to use jute sacks and textiles leftover from the cocoa industry in Ghana, touching upon themes of labour, extraction and exploitation.

Mahama is the first person from Africa to top the list since it was established in 2002. He has been recognised both for his own output, as well as his efforts in supporting other artists.

Ibrahim Mahama's large-scale works incorporate found and everyday materials. Photo: ArtReview

Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani comes in second. She chairs several top institutions in Qatar, most notably Qatar Museums. Under her leadership, it has expanded its network of heritage and cultural institutions, while also amassing superior art collections.

Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, who topped Power 100 last year, has been listed as third. The president and director of Sharjah Art Foundation, Sheikha Hoor has been a driving force in establishing Sharjah as a major hub of contemporary art, with a focus on championing figures from the Global South.

Wael Shawky is fourth on this year’s list. The Egyptian artist is celebrated for his research-driven practice that reframes historical narratives through a variety of media, from film and performance to puppetry and installation. Earlier this year, he was appointed artistic director of Art Basel Qatar, putting him at the centre of an important new cultural platform in the region.

There is significant regional representation further into the list as well. Badr bin Abdullah Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s minister of culture, has been listed at No 21. Palestinian artist and filmmaker Emily Jacir is at No 48. Jacir is the founder and director of Dar Yusuf Nasri Jacir for Art and Research in Bethlehem, an initiative dedicated to supporting cultural production in Palestine.

Forensic Architecture is a research group based at Goldsmiths, University of London. Photo: ArtReview

Another notable entry is Forensic Architecture – a research agency based at Goldsmiths, University of London – which is listed at No 9. The group is known for its investigations into state violence and human-rights violations. Its Cartography of Genocide, for instance, charts Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the indiscriminate killing of civilians.

Other figures with ties to the region featured on the 24th Power 100 include Sharjah Biennial curators Natasha Ginwala at 39 and Amal Khalaf at 43, as well as Antonia Carver, curator and director of Art Jameel, at 60.

BLACKBERRY %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Matt%20Johnson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Jay%20Baruchel%2C%20Glenn%20Howerton%2C%20Matt%20Johnson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WonderTree%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20April%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Waqas%20and%20Muhammad%20Usman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karachi%2C%20Pakistan%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%2C%20and%20Delaware%2C%20US%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Special%20education%2C%20education%20technology%2C%20assistive%20technology%2C%20augmented%20reality%3Cbr%3EN%3Cstrong%3Eumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowth%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Grants%20from%20the%20Lego%20Foundation%2C%20UAE's%20Anjal%20Z%2C%20Unicef%2C%20Pakistan's%20Ignite%20National%20Technology%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

%E2%80%98FSO%20Safer%E2%80%99%20-%20a%20ticking%20bomb %3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20has%20been%20moored%20off%20the%20Yemeni%20coast%20of%20Ras%20Issa%20since%201988.%3Cbr%3EThe%20Houthis%20have%20been%20blockading%20UN%20efforts%20to%20inspect%20and%20maintain%20the%20vessel%20since%202015%2C%20when%20the%20war%20between%20the%20group%20and%20the%20Yemen%20government%2C%20backed%20by%20the%20Saudi-led%20coalition%20began.%3Cbr%3ESince%20then%2C%20a%20handful%20of%20people%20acting%20as%20a%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.ae%2Furl%3Fsa%3Dt%26rct%3Dj%26q%3D%26esrc%3Ds%26source%3Dweb%26cd%3D%26ved%3D2ahUKEwiw2OfUuKr4AhVBuKQKHTTzB7cQFnoECB4QAQ%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.thenationalnews.com%252Fworld%252Fmena%252Fyemen-s-floating-bomb-tanker-millions-kept-safe-by-skeleton-crew-1.1104713%26usg%3DAOvVaw0t9FPiRsx7zK7aEYgc65Ad%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3Eskeleton%20crew%3C%2Fa%3E%2C%20have%20performed%20rudimentary%20maintenance%20work%20to%20keep%20the%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20intact.%3Cbr%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20is%20connected%20to%20a%20pipeline%20from%20the%20oil-rich%20city%20of%20Marib%2C%20and%20was%20once%20a%20hub%20for%20the%20storage%20and%20export%20of%20crude%20oil.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%E2%80%99s%20environmental%20and%20humanitarian%20impact%20may%20extend%20well%20beyond%20Yemen%2C%20experts%20believe%2C%20into%20the%20surrounding%20waters%20of%20Saudi%20Arabia%2C%20Djibouti%20and%20Eritrea%2C%20impacting%20marine-life%20and%20vital%20infrastructure%20like%20desalination%20plans%20and%20fishing%20ports.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory