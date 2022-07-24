'Bullet Train' and 'Matilda': 10 book-to-screen adaptations to get excited about

From the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn, Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan and Normal People by Sally Rooney, to The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan, Outlander by Diana Gabaldon and Dune by Frank Herbert — the list of popular book-to-screen adaptations keeps growing.

And while not all of them land with audiences, especially fans of the books, there are a handful of screen adaptations currently in the works that have both bookworms and binge-watchers excited.

Whether you’re happy to be entertained by the movie or TV show, or want to get your hands on the book before the release of the screen versionhere are 10 book-to-screen takes to keep on your radar.

Paper Girls

The cover of comic book 'Paper Girls' volume 1 by Brian K Vaughan and illustrator Cliff Chiang. Photo: Image Comics

Where: Amazon Prime

When: July 29, 2022

Based on the popular comic book series by Brian K Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls is a science fiction series set in 1988. While they are out delivering papers, 12-year-olds Erin, MacKenzie, KJ and Tiffany find themselves in the middle of a war between time travellers. The four girls embark on an epic adventure through time, entrusted with the task of saving the world.

Bullet Train

'Bullet Train' stars Brad Pitt, Hiroyuki Sanada, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny. Photo: Studios

Where: Theatres and Netflix

When: August 4, 2022

Based on the Japanese dark comedic thriller novel by author Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train follows several hitmen aboard a bullet train. Each is on a different mission, but all soon come to find out their work is interconnected in some bizarre way. Starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, and directed by David Leitch, Bullet Train is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

The School for Good and Evil

Soman Chainani's popular young adult fantasy novel stars Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. Photo: Netflix

Where: Netflix

When: September 2022

Based on the 2013 fantasy novel by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil stars Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, with narration by Cate Blanchett. The story follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha, who in an age-old tradition are kidnapped from their small town and taken to an enchanted school for young heroes and villains, only to find themselves on opposite sides of what is truly good and purely evil.

Blonde

Ana de Armas stars in 'Blonde', which charts Marilyn Monroe's rise to and fall from fame. Photo: Netflix

Where: Netflix

When: September 23, 2022

Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates uses the tropes of fairy tales and gothic literature to tell the story of one of the most famous women in the world: Marilyn Monroe. Like the brilliant novel, the film, starring Ana de Armas as Monroe, is a character study and shrewd observation of the blonde bombshell's rise to fame and with her tragic demise.

She Said

'She Said' stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who exposed the crimes of Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Studios

Where: Theatres

When: November 2022

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey are the The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct towards women, after conducting months of confidential interviews. Their disturbing and true story, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, has been turned into a film starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, and directed by Maria Schrader.

Matilda

The Tony and Olivier award-winning musical 'Matilda' stars Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch. Photo: Netflix

Where: Netflix

When: December 2022

The Roald Dahl classic is getting a remake. While the 1996 film, starring Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson, is a beloved piece of cinema in its own right, the musical remake is an adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. The story of Matilda, the girl who loves to read and can move things with the power of her mind, will star Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch.

The Wonder

Florence Pugh stars in 'The Wonder', a psychological thriller based on Emma Donoghue’s best-selling novel. Photo: Netflix

Where: Netflix

When: 2022

Emma Donoghue’s novel The Wonder, now adapted into a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh, is set in a tiny village where a girl is said to have survived without food for months. Whether a medical marvel, a miracle or a hoax, the strange phenomenon attracts tourists and sceptics by the drove to observe and investigate.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Mila Kunis stars as Ani FaNelli in 'Luckiest Girl Alive', based on Jessica Knoll’s mystery novel. Photo: Netflix

Where: Netflix

When: 2022

Ani FaNelli has the perfect life. She has money, an amazing job and a handsome fiance. But she also has a secret. Jessica Knoll’s novel Luckiest Girl Alive hooked readers with its many twisted turns and dark undertones. Mila Kunis stars as Ani, and we see her struggle with the pressures of having it all yet keeping a dark secret that could destroy the life she so desperately wants.

A Man Called Otto

Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel 'A Man Called Otto' stars Tom Hanks in the film adaptation.

Where: Theatres

When: 2022

Tom Hanks stars in a comedy about Otto, a cranky, retired widower who has lost the will to live. As Otto attempts to end his life, his lively new neighbours keep thwarting his plans. Fredrik Backman’s debut novel was a bestseller on The New York Times list and was previously turned into a successful Swedish film in 2015.

Salem’s Lot

'Salem's Lot', based on Stephen King's horror thriller, is set to hit theatres next year. Photo: Studios

Where: Theatres

When: April 2023

Stephen King’s classic horror thriller tells the tale of Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his childhood town Jerusalem's Lot in search of inspiration. Yet, he can’t help feeling that something is amiss. Strange and dark occurrences are taking place, and the residents of this once-idyllic town are not at all what they seem.