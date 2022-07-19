'Dune: Part Two' will return to Abu Dhabi to film later this year

The producers of the Academy Award-winning Dune will return to Abu Dhabi to shoot the film’s highly anticipated sequel.

Dune: Part Two, which will star Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken, will be shot in the UAE capital for a month, later in the year, in the Liwa desert.

The production, a joint venture between Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros Pictures, will benefit from the 30 per cent rebate offered through the Abu Dhabi Film Commission. Production services will be provided by Epic Films, along with support from a number of UAE production partners.

“Dune has again provided us with an exciting opportunity to associate the emirate with another global movie franchise which will allow us to entice enthusiastic fans and audience members to visit the landscapes which they have seen on screen,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, and twofour54.

“In Abu Dhabi, we are fortunate to offer incredible architecture, landscapes and a unique culture that brings magic to the big screen. We hope that audiences around the world will get the chance to discover a whole new world in the Liwa desert.”

Based on Frank Herbert’s best-selling novel, the second instalment of director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation will feature Abu Dhabi as the setting for the desert planet Arrakis. The film will also shoot in Jordan, as well as Hungary and Italy.

“We look forward to returning to the majestic sand dunes of Abu Dhabi and bringing Arrakis to life for Dune: Part Two,” said Villeneuve.

Dune, released in 2021, was one of the year’s most critically-acclaimed blockbusters, winning six Academy Awards, including for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, as well as a Golden Globe and a Bafta for Best Original Score.

What is 'Dune: Part Two' about?

Dune: Part Two will follow the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The film is set for release in November next year.

