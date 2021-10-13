Sally Rooney clarifies stance on refusing novel's Hebrew translation by Israeli publisher

Irish author Sally Rooney has found herself embroiled in controversy and is facing accusations of anti-semitism after refusing to allow her new book Beautiful World, Where Are You to be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli company.

The allegations came after it became known that she had declined a bid by Israeli publisher Modan for the rights to translate the book.

The award-winning writer said she was in support of the pro-Palestinian BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, which calls for a cultural boycott of Israel over its policies towards Palestine. However, she issued a statement clarifying her decision after being accused of refusing to allow her novel to be translated into Hebrew at all.

'Beautiful World, Where Are You' shot to the top of the UK book charts when it was released in September. EPA

Rooney said it would “be an honour” to have the book translated into Hebrew but by a company that shared her political position.

She added that while she was "very proud" that her two previous novels – Conversations with Friends (2017) and Normal People (2018) – had been translated into Hebrew, "for the moment, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house".

She said she could not "accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.

"The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available, and if I can find a way to sell these rights that is compliant with the BDS movement's institutional boycott guidelines, I will be very pleased and proud to do so.

“In the meantime, I would like to express once again my solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality.”

Rooney's stance was met with both anger and praise on social media.

Beautiful World, Where Are You shot to the top of the UK book charts when it was released in September, selling more than 40,000 copies in its first five days on sale. Both Normal People and Rooney’s first novel, Conversations with Friends, have been adapted for TV, with the latter to start filming in 2022.