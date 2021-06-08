Carey Mulligan to star in first Hollywood film about Harvey Weinstein scandal

The film, entitled 'She Said', will be adapted from the book of the same name, focusing on the journalists who broke the story

Carey Mulligan is set to star in the first Hollywood film to focus directly on the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Reuters
The first Hollywood feature film to focus directly on the Harvey Weinstein scandal is due to start production this summer, Universal Pictures announced on Monday.

She Said is based on the 2019 book of the same name about The New York Times investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in final negotiations to play the two journalists – Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor – who wrote the book and won Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting on the story in October 2017.

The New York Times staff writers Megan Twohey, left, and Jodi Kantor address colleagues in the newsroom in New York after the team they led won the Pulitzer Prize for public service. AP
Some 100 women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, then one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, after the initial stories broke in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Weinstein, who denied being involved in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone, was sentenced in New York in March 2020 to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault involving two women. He has appealed the conviction and is seeking a new trial, while also facing extradition to Los Angeles to face further charges of rape.

The She Said book focuses on the months of behind-the-scenes investigations and legal obstacles that Twohey and Kantor faced in order to publish their reports.

Although the Weinstein scandal has been the subject of several documentaries, and has inspired films and TV shows such as The Assistant and The Morning Show, She Said is the first feature film based on the claims against the producer himself.

It will be directed by German filmmaker Maria Schrader, but has not yet been given a suspected release date.

