US job growth accelerates as unemployment rate hits 5.9 %

America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs. AP

President Joe Biden on Friday hailed the latest US jobs report as “historic” after job growth picked up pace in June, with payrolls gaining the most in 10 months ——suggesting firms are having greater success recruiting workers to keep pace with the broadening of economic activity.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 last month and the unemployment rate edged up to 5.9 per cent, a Labour Department report showed. May payrolls were revised up to a 583,000 gain. The labour force participation rate held steady and remained well short of pre-pandemic levels.

“This is historic progress, pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in 100 years,” Mr Biden said at the White House.

“Put simply, our economy is on the move and we have Covid-19 on the run,” he added, referring to a drop in Covid deaths even though the highly contagious Delta variant is rising.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 720,000 rise in June payrolls. S&P stock index futures climbed and Treasury securities fluctuated after the report.

Demand for labour remains robust as firms strive to keep pace with broader economic growth, fuelled by the lifting of restrictions on business and social activity, mass vaccinations and trillions of dollars in federal relief.

At the same time, a limited supply of labour continues to beleaguer employers, with the number of Americans on payrolls still well below pre-pandemic levels. Coronavirus concerns, childcare responsibilities and expanded unemployment benefits are all probably contributing to the record number of unfilled positions.

Those factors should abate in the coming months though, supporting future hiring. Wage growth is also picking up. A report Thursday showed small companies are raising compensation to attract workers, consistent with similar developments at larger firms such as FedEx and Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants.

“Job gains should pick up in coming months as vaccinations rise, easing some of the pandemic-related factors currently weighing them down,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on June 22.

While net job creation has been lower, actual hiring is high, offset by elevated levels of quits and retirements, he said. That underscores elevated churn in the labour market.

The Labour Department’s figures showed a 343,000 increase in leisure and hospitality payrolls, a sector that’s taking longer to recover because of the pandemic.

Job growth last month was also bolstered by a 188,000 gain in government payrolls. State and local government education employment rose about 230,000, boosted by seasonal adjustments to offset the typical declines seen at the end of the school year.

Even with the latest advance, US payrolls are still 6.76 million below their pre-pandemic level, underscoring how the labour market is far from fully recovered.

Bloomberg contributed to this report

