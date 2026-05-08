Landmark Retail and Landmark Arabia recognised among Middle East’s best workplaces

Landmark Group, one of the region’s leading retail and hospitality conglomerates, has announced that two of its key regional entities have been recognised by Great Place to Work Middle East in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Landmark Retail ranked 8th on the Best Workplaces in the UAE 2026 list in the Large Organisations category, placing it among the country’s top 10 workplaces and making it the highest-ranked retail organisation featured in this year’s list. The achievement marks an important milestone for Landmark Retail, following its first collective participation in the Great Place to Work survey in May 2025 as one unified business entity.

In Saudi Arabia, Landmark Arabia, part of Landmark Group, ranked 6th in the Best Workplaces in KSA 2026 list under the Large Organisations category, further strengthening the group’s standing as an employer of choice in one of its most significant and fastest-growing markets.

The dual recognition reflects Landmark Group’s continued focus on building high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures across its regional operations. It also highlights the group’s sustained investment in employee engagement, leadership development, inclusion, internal mobility, and long-term career growth across its diverse retail ecosystem.

The Best Workplaces in the UAE 2026 list recognised 100 organisations across large, medium and small categories, with Landmark Retail ranked among the top 10 large organisations in the country. In Saudi Arabia, Landmark Group ranked 6th in the large category of the Best Workplaces in Saudi Arabia 2026 list, which recognised organisations for their commitment to building high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures across the kingdom.

“This recognition is a proud moment for Landmark Group, and above all, for our people," said Nisha Jagtiani, group director of Landmark Group.

"It is a testament to the commitment of our leaders, and the dedication of our teams who bring our culture to life every day. I would like to thank every colleague across the group whose passion, ownership and belief in what we do continue to shape our success.

"As a group, we remain committed to creating an environment where our people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow.”

Kabir Lumba, chief executive of Landmark Retail, said: “Landmark Retail’s recognition among the UAE’s top 10 best workplaces is an important milestone for us.

"This achievement speaks to the culture our teams continue to build together across our brands, stores, offices, digital platforms, and support functions.

"Every day, our colleagues bring passion, care, and commitment to the way they serve customers, support one another, and drive our business forward. We are proud of this recognition, and even more proud of the people who made it possible.”

Vedapuri Thachampattu, chief country head at Landmark Arabia, said: “Saudi Arabia remains one of Landmark Group’s most important markets, and this recognition is a proud achievement for our teams across the kingdom.

"It reflects their commitment, passion, and the strong culture we continue to build at Landmark Arabia. As the kingdom advances its transformation journey, we remain focused on developing Saudi talent, creating meaningful career pathways, and empowering our people to grow as future leaders in the retail sector.”

Landmark Group achieved strong regional rankings, placing 11th overall in the Middle East and 7th in the GCC for women, underscoring its leadership in fostering inclusive workplace environments and championing diversity and empowering female talent across the region.

The recognition builds on Landmark Group’s long-standing investment in people and workplace culture. With a workforce of more than 53,500 people, the group has continued to be recognised as a Great Place to Work since 2017, reflecting its sustained commitment to employee engagement, development, and workplace excellence.