EGA settles disputes with Guinea over bauxite mine project

Emirates Global Aluminium and its subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation have reached an agreement to “definitively” settle disputes from the cessation of GAC's activities in the Republic of Guinea.

The disputes, which include the interruption of Guinean bauxite supplies to EGA Group and others related to Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee, was negotiated with the president of the Paris Bar Association, EGA said on Wednesday.

Guinea was represented by its Minister of Mines and Geology Bouna Sylla, and Mariama Cire Sylla, Minister of Economy, Finance and Budget.

The terms of the agreement, which is subject to conditions, include Guinea paying a lump sum to GAC in exchange for the transfer of its assets to Nimba Mining Company, and the renewal of the bauxite supply agreements between CBG and EGA Group “under mutually beneficial commercial terms”.

“In line with the guiding principles set by the Simandou strategic committee, this agreement reflects the decidedly constructive effort to normalise and strengthen trade relations between the parties,” the statement said.

EGA completed preliminary work on the Guinea bauxite project in 2017. The West African country last year terminated the mining agreement and revoked its licence, disrupting a key source for EGA, the UAE’s largest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector.

That brought the company's net profit for 2025 down to $578 million, from $715 million in 2024, mainly because of a $765 million charge from GAC from that project.

However, EGA said it had moved quickly to secure alternative supplies, arranging new bauxite shipments from Australia, Ghana and Brazil to ensure continuity of operations.

The company signed term contracts covering more than 70 per cent of volume needs, with purchases managed through framework agreements to ensure the security of supply and flexibility, it said.

EGA last year sold 2.83 million tonnes of cast metal to more than 400 customers in 50 countries, up from 2.77 million tonnes in 2024. The share of value-added products – premium aluminium – was 81 per cent in 2025, it said.

In February, it secured a $5 billion multi-tranche debt financing as it continues to expand globally.