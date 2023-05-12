King Charles releases coronation photo with his two successors

In commemoration of his recent coronation, King Charles III has released a photograph featuring himself and his two successors, the Prince of Wales and Prince George.

The photograph was taken in the throne room of Buckingham Palace on May 6, the day of his coronation, symbolising the continuity of the monarchy and its deep-rooted traditions.

The snapshot shows King Charles seated on a throne chair dating back to 1902, originally crafted for the future King George V and Queen Mary.

The chair was used in the coronation of King Edward VII and later featured in the background of the 1937 coronation of King George VI.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had previously used the throne chairs at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from both Houses of Parliament last year.

The king, adorned in the traditional Robe of Estate, is seen wearing the Imperial State Crown while grasping the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

Princes William and George flank the king on either side, signifying the solid and unified lineage of the crown.

On Friday, another photograph was released, capturing King Charles and Queen Camilla accompanied by their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance. This photograph was also taken in the throne room on coronation day.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance. Photo: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023

King Charles is seen in his Robe of Estate and Imperial State Crown once again, while Queen Camilla shines in Queen Mary’s crown and Robe of Estate.

This second portrait includes Prince George along with the queen’s grandsons Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes and her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

Standing beside Queen Camilla is her sister, Annabel Elliot, and adjacent to the king is the Marchioness of Landsdowne, appointed as a queen’s companion in the Royal Household in 2022.

The remaining Pages of Honour, Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Nicholas Barclay, can be seen on the far left.

Hugh Burnard, the photographer who previously captured King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding in 2005, was responsible for photographing these historic moments.