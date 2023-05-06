The chairs of state: A look at some of the most important symbols of the monarchy

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

The UK has a rich history of chairs of state, which hold great significance in royal ceremonies and symbolise the power and authority of the British monarchy.

Among the most prominent are the Chairs of Estate and the Throne Chairs, each playing a distinct role in the coronation ceremonies of British monarchs.

Crafted for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1953, the Chairs of Estate have been meticulously conserved and reupholstered.

These regal chairs mark the beginning of the service during coronation ceremonies.

The Throne Chairs, commissioned for the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, in 1937, have also been preserved and reupholstered for use in future coronations.

During the coronation ceremony, the sovereign and their consort are seated on the Chairs of Estate, and the Archbishop of Canterbury administers the oath.

After the anointing and crowning, the newly crowned monarch moves to the Throne Chairs, signifying the completion of the most solemn part of the ceremony and the commencement of the homage segment.

Chairs of state in the UK, including the Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs, are characterised by their large size, ornate design, luxurious upholstery and gold or silver embellishments.

These opulent chairs grace formal events such as coronations, state banquets and religious ceremonies.

One of the UK's most renowned chairs of state is the Coronation Chair, also known as King Edward's Chair.

Housed in Westminster Abbey, this historic chair has been used for the coronation of British monarchs since the 14th century.

The Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs not only represent the importance of those seated upon them but also inspire awe and respect in observers.

As enduring symbols in British royal history, these chairs of state continue to reflect the grand tradition and significance of the monarchy.