Britain’s royal line of succession

Britain's royal family — the Windsors — will gather on Saturday as they participate in the centuries-old coronation ceremony.
King Charles, the longest-serving heir in British history, will be crowned.
It will be the first time the royal family has assembled for such pomp and ceremony since Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
The National delves into the rest of the key players and their positions within the family.
1 - Prince of Wales, the new heir apparent
Husband to Kate, Princess of Wales and dedicated to public service and environmental conservation.
2 - Prince George, the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II
Named after his great-great-grandfather King George VI and represents the future of the monarchy.
3 - Princess Charlotte, honouring royal heritage
Named after her paternal grandfather King Charles, her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and maternal grandmother Carole Elizabeth Middleton.
4 - Prince Louis, cherishing family connections
Named in honour of Lord Mountbatten and King Charles.
5 - Prince Harry, bridging military service and mental health advocacy
Husband to Meghan and committed to supporting veterans and raising awareness of mental health.
6 - Prince Archie, representing the modern British-American royal
Named after his great-granduncle Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland and an ancestor of Princess Diana.
7 - Princess Lilibet, embodying a new chapter with heartfelt tributes
Named in honour of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
8 - Prince Andrew, supporting entrepreneurship and education
Championing initiatives focused on economic development and learning opportunities.
9 - Princess Beatrice, championing children's welfare and mental health
The elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.
10 - Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, reflecting philanthropy and entrepreneurial spirit
Her parents, Princess Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, have chosen to keep their daughter's life private.
11 - Princess Eugenie, advocating modern slavery and environmental causes
Advocacy work for various charities and organisations, including those focused on art, health and education.
12 - August Brooksbank, continuing the royal lineage
Named after Queen Victoria's consort, Prince Albert, whose full name included Augustus.
13 - Prince Edward, promoting youth development and the arts
Representing the royal family at various events, supporting various charities and serving as a producer for film and TV.
14 - Prince James, Viscount Severn
The name "Severn" in his title is a nod to his mother's Welsh familial roots and the River Severn, which runs through Wales and England.
15 - Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, engaging in charitable work alongside her family
Named after her great-great-grandmother, Queen Louise of Sweden. Has a passion for carriage driving and has competed in several events, including the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
16- Princess Anne, demonstrating unwavering commitment to public service
Known for her extensive charitable work, numerous patronages and active participation in official royal engagements.
17- Peter Phillips, contributing to the royal legacy through personal pursuits
Known for his work in sports management and sponsorship, as well as his involvement in various charitable organisations.
18- Savannah Phillips, representing the next generation of the monarchy
Despite not being a working member of the royal family, she has been seen at several public events alongside her family.
19- Isla Phillips, actively involved in family and community activities
Named after the Scottish island of Islay.
20- Zara Tindall, excelling in equestrian sports and international representation
An accomplished equestrian and has represented Great Britain in numerous international events. She is married to former rugby player Mike Tindall.
21- Mia Tindall, blending passion for sports and public service
Named after the Italian word for "mine", a term of endearment, she has been seen participating in various activities with her family, including horse riding and rugby.
22- Lena Tindall, carrying on the family's dedication to sports and service
Named after her maternal great-grandmother, Lena Poulton.
23- Lucas Tindall, symbolising the continuation of the royal lineage
Named after the Latin word for "light", reflecting hope and brightness.