Britain’s royal line of succession

The royal family will be on show at the coronation, but who’s who?

A glimpse into the British royal family's line of succession. The National
May 04, 2023
Britain's royal family — the Windsors — will gather on Saturday as they participate in the centuries-old coronation ceremony.

King Charles, the longest-serving heir in British history, will be crowned.

It will be the first time the royal family has assembled for such pomp and ceremony since Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The National delves into the rest of the key players and their positions within the family.

1 - Prince of Wales, the new heir apparent

Husband to Kate, Princess of Wales and dedicated to public service and environmental conservation.

2 - Prince George, the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II

Named after his great-great-grandfather King George VI and represents the future of the monarchy.

3 - Princess Charlotte, honouring royal heritage

Named after her paternal grandfather King Charles, her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and maternal grandmother Carole Elizabeth Middleton.

4 - Prince Louis, cherishing family connections

Named in honour of Lord Mountbatten and King Charles.

5 - Prince Harry, bridging military service and mental health advocacy

Husband to Meghan and committed to supporting veterans and raising awareness of mental health.

6 - Prince Archie, representing the modern British-American royal

Named after his great-granduncle Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland and an ancestor of Princess Diana.

7 - Princess Lilibet, embodying a new chapter with heartfelt tributes

Named in honour of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

8 - Prince Andrew, supporting entrepreneurship and education

Championing initiatives focused on economic development and learning opportunities.

9 - Princess Beatrice, championing children's welfare and mental health

The elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

10 - Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, reflecting philanthropy and entrepreneurial spirit

Her parents, Princess Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, have chosen to keep their daughter's life private.

11 - Princess Eugenie, advocating modern slavery and environmental causes

Advocacy work for various charities and organisations, including those focused on art, health and education.

12 - August Brooksbank, continuing the royal lineage

Named after Queen Victoria's consort, Prince Albert, whose full name included Augustus.

13 - Prince Edward, promoting youth development and the arts

Representing the royal family at various events, supporting various charities and serving as a producer for film and TV.

14 - Prince James, Viscount Severn

The name "Severn" in his title is a nod to his mother's Welsh familial roots and the River Severn, which runs through Wales and England.

15 - Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, engaging in charitable work alongside her family

Named after her great-great-grandmother, Queen Louise of Sweden. Has a passion for carriage driving and has competed in several events, including the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

16- Princess Anne, demonstrating unwavering commitment to public service

Known for her extensive charitable work, numerous patronages and active participation in official royal engagements.

17- Peter Phillips, contributing to the royal legacy through personal pursuits

Known for his work in sports management and sponsorship, as well as his involvement in various charitable organisations.

18- Savannah Phillips, representing the next generation of the monarchy

Despite not being a working member of the royal family, she has been seen at several public events alongside her family.

19- Isla Phillips, actively involved in family and community activities

Named after the Scottish island of Islay.

20- Zara Tindall, excelling in equestrian sports and international representation

An accomplished equestrian and has represented Great Britain in numerous international events. She is married to former rugby player Mike Tindall.

21- Mia Tindall, blending passion for sports and public service

Named after the Italian word for "mine", a term of endearment, she has been seen participating in various activities with her family, including horse riding and rugby.

22- Lena Tindall, carrying on the family's dedication to sports and service

Named after her maternal great-grandmother, Lena Poulton.

23- Lucas Tindall, symbolising the continuation of the royal lineage

Named after the Latin word for "light", reflecting hope and brightness.

Updated: May 04, 2023, 9:42 AM

