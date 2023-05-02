What will King Charles wear for the coronation?

Britain's King Charles will be adorned in a series of historic, priest-like golden robes during his coming coronation, continuing a tradition that dates back centuries.

The coronation will take place in the hallowed halls of Westminster Abbey, and the monarch will be dressed in layers of vestments inspired by ancient priestly attire.

What will King Charles wear during the coronation?

During the investiture, when the crowning occurs, King Charles will put on the Supertunica, a long, gold-sleeved coat created for his great-grandfather, King George V, in 1911.

This garment has been worn at every successive coronation, including by Queen Elizabeth II.

Made of gold cloth and weighing about 2kg, the Supertunica is embroidered with arabesques and floral motifs.

Caroline de Guitaut, the deputy surveyor of the king's works of art for the Royal Collection Trust, emphasised the historic importance of these garments, noting their sacred role during the investiture part of the coronation.

“His Majesty the King is following in this tradition of rewearing these very ancient and historic garments”, she said.

Over the Supertunica, King Charles will wear a floor-length cloak called the Imperial Mantle, which was made for George IV in 1821.

The mantle, weighing 3kg to 4kg, symbolises the divine nature of kingship and is adorned with colourful motifs such as fleur-de-lis and imperial eagles.

The Prince of Wales will play a role in the coronation ceremony by assisting in placing the robe on his father.

After the crowning, the St Edward's Crown will add an additional 2.23kg to the king's attire.

The historic vestments are usually stored in the Tower of London and form part of the coronation regalia.

While modern monarchs have traditionally reused these garments, they typically receive new coronation sword belts and coronation gloves for the ceremony.

In a move towards sustainability and efficiency, King Charles has chosen to reuse the belt and glove worn by his grandfather, King George VI.

Discussing the decision to reuse the belt and glove, Ms de Guitaut said: “It was the king's personal decision, and it's in keeping with this idea of sustainability and efficiency to reuse these pieces.

“They are in remarkable condition, and it's also reflecting back to the coronation of his grandfather, King George VI.”

The coronation sword belt, also known as the Coronation Girdle, will be placed around King Charles's waist, over the Supertunica.

The single coronation glove, or the Coronation Gauntlet, will be worn on the king's right hand as he holds the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross during the crowning.

The ceremony will conclude with King Charles removing the priestly robes and changing into King George VI's purple Robe of Estate for his departure from Westminster Abbey.

Details about what the king will wear under his Robe of State en route to the Abbey have yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.