UK's Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure as No 10 mired in sleaze scandal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hit by a whirlwind of sleaze allegations as the latest scandal to engulf Downing Street adds to his woes.

Questions are mounting over whether Mr Johnson had prior knowledge of accusations made against Chris Pincher when he appointed him Tory deputy chief whip in February.

Mr Pincher last week quit his government post after claims he had drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club in London. Within 24 hours of handing in his resignation letter to Number 10 he was suspended from the Conservative Party. The MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire will sit as an independent in the House of Commons while an official investigation is conducted.

Mr Pincher had already quit the whips’ office in 2017 after a complaint that he had made an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative candidate Alex Story. Mr Story, who was a young Tory activist at the time, alleged that year that the MP untucked the back of his shirt, massaged his neck and whispered: “You’ll go far in the Tory Party”.

Fresh allegations came to light at the weekend after Mr Pincher said he was seeking “professional medical support”. The Mail on Sunday alleged that he threatened to report a parliamentary researcher to her boss after she tried to stop his “lecherous” advances to a young man at a Conservative Party conference. The Sunday Times alleged that he made unwanted passes at two Tory MPs in 2017 and 2018. A Conservative politician told The Independent he was groped on two occasions by Mr Pincher, first in December 2021 and most recently in June.

The opposition Labour Party continues to press Downing Street over the handling of the issue.

The prime minister had no knowledge of allegations made against Chris Pincher, pictured, when he appointed him Tory deputy chief whip in February, ministers say. PA

As Mr Johnson began his week in Number 10 following an eight-day international trip which took him to Rwanda, Germany and Spain, he faced demands to lay out clearly what he knew about Mr Pincher before elevating him to a role in his administration.

Dominic Cummings, the former adviser to the prime minister turned arch-critic, alleged that Mr Johnson had referred to the MP as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” long before appointing him in February.

Mr Johnson is reeling from a succession of defeats in recent months including the “partygate” affair in which he was fined for breaking his own Covid-19 lockdown rules and two by-elections defeats, each triggered by the resignation of a disgraced Tory MP. Neil Parish resigned after admitting he had watched pornography in the Commons, while Imran Ahmad Khan stepped down after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

In June the prime minister survived a vote of confidence, but 41 per cent of MPs in his party voted against him.

Earlier this year Mr Johnson caused widespread anger when he falsely claimed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had failed to prosecute notorious sex offender Jimmy Savile when he ran the Crown Prosecution Service.

Late last year Mr Johnson’s government was rocked by allegations of sleaze after attempting to rewrite MP standards in a bid to save Conservative Owen Paterson from suspension. Mr Paterson was found to have breached lobbying rules and dramatically resigned after the prime minister was forced to do an about-turn on plans to save his skin.

On Monday Education Minister Will Quince became the latest member of Mr Johnson’s Cabinet sent out to defend him in the media. The junior minister questioned the credibility of Mr Cummings, but declined to fully deny that he was aware of general rumours linked to Mr Pincher.

Mr Quince, who repeatedly said Mr Johnson was not aware of specific allegations against Mr Pincher, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are a lot of rumours and gossip around Westminster … If I had a pound for every rumour that I’d heard about another MP, then I’d be a very wealthy man.”

Labour shadow minister of state Baroness Jenny Chapman told BBC Breakfast: “We want to know who knew what and when and why those decisions were made the way they were.

“I don’t think anybody in Westminster believes that Boris Johnson did not know about the allegations about Mr Pincher.”