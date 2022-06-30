UK government whip quits over 'embarrassing' behaviour

The UK government’s deputy chief whip has resigned, saying in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he had “embarrassed myself and others”.

Chris Pincher is known as a loyal Conservative and, in his role in the whip’s office, he ensured MPs voted with the party and maintained discipline among party members. He was reportedly intoxicated at a club in central London.

“I've embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that, I apologise to you and to those concerned,” he said in his resignation letter.

“I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as deputy chief whip. I owe it to you and the people I've caused upset to, to do this.”

He added that he would continue to lend his support from the back bench and wished his fellow party members the best as they continued to deal with rising inflation and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty's government,” he said.

He has been MP for Tamworth since 2010 and was a minister under former prime minister Theresa May.