Chris Pincher scandal: Boris Johnson's sleaze denials blown apart by top official

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was personally told of groping allegations against an MP he appointed to a government role, a former senior official has said, blowing apart Downing Street's attempts to contain the scandal.

The highly unusual intervention by Simon McDonald, the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office, adds to the pressure on Mr Johnson in the latest misconduct scandal to rock his premiership.

Mr McDonald said the prime minister knew of a specific, upheld complaint in 2019 about Conservative MP Chris Pincher, who resigned as a government whip on Thursday after separate claims that he made a pass at two men while drunk.

Read more Chris Pincher: Historic allegations emerge against suspended Tory MP

It contradicted a series of evolving statements issued by Mr Johnson's allies in recent days which sought to distance him from the scandal and suggest he only knew about vague or unsubstantiated claims.

The scandal gives Mr Johnson yet another ethics headache after months of damaging revelations and the damning Sue Gray report into rule-breaking at his office during lockdown left him fighting for his political career.

He narrowly survived a confidence vote last month after many of his own MPs turned on him, but his attempt to reboot his premiership by installing a new team at 10 Downing Street has failed to end the whiff of scandal around his government.

"Number 10 keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth," said Mr McDonald, who published a letter to the parliamentary standards commissioner on Tuesday.

"Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a formal complaint. Allegations were resolved only in the sense that the investigation was completed. Mr Pincher was not exonerated."

This morning I have written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards - because No 10 keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/vln9FU4V50 — Simon McDonald (@SimonMcDonaldUK) July 5, 2022

After allegations emerged against Mr Pincher:

- A Downing Street spokesman initially said on Friday that Mr Johnson was not aware of specific allegations, and that "in the absence of formal complaints" it would not have been appropriate to block Mr Pincher's appointment in February;

- Dominic Cummings, a former Johnson aide turned bitter critic of his government, claimed Mr Johnson had once referred to the MP as "Pincher by name, pincher by nature", suggesting he knew of Mr Pincher's alleged behaviour;

- An amended Downing Street line on Monday acknowledged that Mr Johnson had known of "allegations that were either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint", and had been aware of speculation about Mr Pincher.

Mr McDonald took objection to the word "resolved" and said the 2019 allegations against Mr Pincher, then a junior minister at the Foreign Office, were similar in substance to the groping claims that emerged on Thursday.

He said Mr Pincher had apologised after the complaint was by group of officials was upheld, and promised "not to repeat the inappropriate behaviour".

The Cabinet Office was briefed about that incident and a senior official subsequently briefed Mr Johnson about what happened, Mr McDonald told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Chris Pincher has denied allegations against him but said he was seeking medical help. AP

Further allegations of a similar nature have since been made against Mr Pincher, some dating back more than a decade.

Mr Pincher denied the allegations, but admitted drinking too much at a London private member's club on Wednesday, and said on Saturday that he was seeking professional medical support.

Mr Pincher, who resigned from the deputy chief whip role he was appointed to in February - in which he was meant to enforce party discipline - has also been suspended as a Conservative MP.

The intervention by Mr McDonald came only minutes after Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, sent out to defend the government on morning television, had claimed that Mr Johnson was not directly briefed.

Mr Raab, who was Foreign Secretary in 2019, said he had warned Mr Pincher about his conduct but that the claims did not "trip the wire into disciplinary action".

Boris Johnson through the years - in pictures