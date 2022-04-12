Boris Johnson apologises for partygate fine but refuses to resign

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for breaking the law after he was issued with a fine due to the lockdown partygate scandal but he has refused calls to resign.

The prime minister said it “didn't occur” to him that the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020, that marked his 56th birthday was a breach of coronavirus rules.

Mr Johnson is the first sitting prime minister to be censured for lawbreaking, sparking calls from all sides of Parliament, including some in his own party, to step down.

READ MORE How Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fell foul of lockdown laws

His wife, Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were also fined for lockdown parties held in and around Downing Street, where they all live and work.

Mr Johnson said: “Today I've received a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police relating to an event in Downing Street on June 19, 2020.

“And let me say immediately that I've paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology and in the spirit of openness and humility I want to be completely clear about what happened on that date.

“My day began shortly after 7am and I chaired eight meetings in Number 10, including the Cabinet committee deciding Covid strategy.

“I visited a school in Hemel Hempstead, which took me out of Downing Street for over four hours and among all these engagements on a day that happened to be my birthday, there was a brief gathering in the Cabinet Room shortly after 2pm, lasting for less than 10 minutes, during which people I work with kindly passed on their good wishes.

Boris Johnson holds up a birthday cake, baked for him by school staff at Bovingdon Primary Academy in Hemel Hempstead. AP

“And I have to say in all frankness at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules.”

He said he takes “full responsibility for everything” but that he “couldn't be everywhere at once” when asked about the widespread nature of the gatherings across Whitehall.

“Of course I take full responsibility for everything, but don't forget the Downing Street is about, you know, 15,000 square feet. It's got a lot of officials working in it — hundreds and hundreds of officials — I couldn't be everywhere at once.

“But clearly, once it became obvious what had been happening, the types of behaviour that unfortunately, sadly, we'd seen, we've taken steps to change things and Downing Street has been radically transformed.

“It's a much … it's a very different organisation and we're focusing 100 per cent on delivering our agenda.”

Expand Autoplay A family member pays their respects to those who lost their lives to Covid-19, as the one year anniversary of the National Covid Memorial Wall is marked in London. PA

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party backed calls to recall Parliament from its Easter break time.

Before the war broke out in Ukraine, Mr Johnson appeared vulnerable to the partygate controversy, in which he has been accused of leading a government that ignored the national Covid restriction rules it forced others to follow.

He has been praised for his response to the conflict, which may offer him some protection from critics, and he visited Kyiv last weekend in what he called a show of support for the country.

Expand Autoplay British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speaks with a resident as he walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in central Kyiv. AFP

Mr Sunak has faced intense scrutiny in the past week after it was revealed his wife Akshata Murty was a non-domicile who did not pay taxes in the UK on international earnings.

It has not been confirmed which event Mr Sunak was fined for but he is known to have attended the birthday gathering as well.

Mrs Johnson, who arranged the surprise party, was fined for attending it.

Her representative said: “Mrs Johnson has paid a fixed penalty notice relating to a gathering on the afternoon of June 19, 2020. While she believed that she was acting in accordance with the rules at the time, Mrs Johnson accepts the Metropolitan Police's findings and apologises unreservedly.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons, London. PA

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer led renewed calls for both to resign.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign,” he said.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.



They must both resign.



The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 12, 2022

Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of at least 12 events being investigated. There were photos of the prime minister at some of the events, at a time when such gatherings were banned by lockdown laws, with one occurring on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, at which Queen Elizabeth II had to grieve away from other mourners due to social distancing protocols.

Mrs Johnson, the environmentalist and former director of communications for the Tories, also reportedly held an “Abba flat party” on November 13, 2020, apparently to celebrate the prime minister's former chief aide Dominic Cummings being removed from his position.

Most of the people issued with fixed penalty notices have not been named publicly, nor has the event to which those fines relate been disclosed. If paid quickly, fines tend to be £20 or £50.

Boris Johnson and Carrie outside No 10 Downing Street. Getty Images

The penalty for politicians who break the law should be “perhaps even greater” than for members of the public, Tory MP Huw Merriman said.

“It’s essential that we pass laws that we expect people to abide by, because we will do so ourselves as MPs.

“So if we break them, then that means that the penalty for us should be perhaps even greater than it would for those who aren’t making the laws. So yes, there is a problem. There is a perception and it doesn’t help that the entire last six months has been very difficult for Parliament’s reputation.”