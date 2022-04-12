Partygate timeline: how Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fell foul of lockdown laws

As police announced more penalties for breaches of Covid-19 rules at the top of the UK government, Downing Street on Tuesday revealed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are among those being fined for breaking the Covid rules they helped to make.

The confirmation came amid a police investigation into allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

After issuing the first series of partygate fines at the beginning of April to 20 partygoers, including Whitehall's former ethics chief, police on Tuesday announced 30 more fines as part of Operation Hillman.

This means £20 or £50 penalties have been issued to at least half of the 100 civil servants the police were investigating for flouting Covid regulations.

Despite repeatedly denying he had broken lockdown laws, Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of at least 12 events being investigated.

The fixed penalty notice (FPN) Mr Johnson will receive relates to the birthday gathering held for him on June 19.

Mr Sunak will also be fined for attending the event, after a week to forget for the chancellor, in which his billionaire wife Akshata Murty was forced to alter her non-dom tax status when it was revealed she did not pay anything to the UK Treasury on her foreign earnings.

Police confirmed the prime minister's wife Carrie Johnson would also be issued with an FPN.

Partygate timeline