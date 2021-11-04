UK government in rapid U-turn amid sleaze storm over Owen Paterson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party was forced into a rapid U-turn on Thursday after its new plans to police MPs' conduct were branded corrupt and a return of ‘sleaze’ to political life.

The ruling Conservative Party faced a blizzard of critical headlines after telling MPs to clear a former minister who was censured for lobbying on behalf of companies who paid him more than £100,000 a year.

Its alternative system of oversight ran into immediate problems after opposition parties vowed to boycott the project and the current watchdog vowed to stay in post until the end of her term in December 2022.

The moves forced the government into a rapid re-think and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday that the new plans would be delayed to allow for further discussions.

Mr Rees-Mogg said he would now seek “cross-party” changes to the system after Labour and other opposition parties refused to take part in a “corrupt” Tory-led committee asked to carry out the review.

The crisis was sparked by a decision by a cross-party committee of MPs to suspend former minister Owen Paterson for 30 days after he was found to have misused his position by Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary standards commissioner.

He was found to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.

He said he wasn’t given the chance to clear his name and his party rallied around the beleaguered MP in a vote on Wednesday to block the suspension and came up with a plan to set up a new system.

Read More UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson likens climate change risks to fall of Roman Empire

But the move was condemned by opposition MPs, anti-corruption groups and from within the prime minister’s own party. One ruling party MP on the lowest rung of the ministerial ladder was fired after refusing to back the moves.

The main opposition Labour party and other groups said they would not recognise the new committee, which would leave it populated by just Conservative MPs.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer – who as the country’s chief prosecutor brought cases against MPs who abused the expenses system a decade ago – described the planned changes as corruption.

“That the Tories are yet again wallowing in sleaze comes as no surprise,” wrote Mr Starmer in the Guardian newspaper.

The Business Insider website revealed that 22 ruling party MPs who backed the move to scrap the current system were either under investigation or had been censured by the commissioner since 2019.

Lord Evans, the chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said plans for a Tory-led review into the disciplinary process for MPs as being “deeply at odds with the best traditions of British democracy”.

The former MI5 chief told an Institute for Government event: “It cannot be right to propose an overhaul of the entire regulatory system in order to postpone or prevent sanctions in a very serious case of paid lobbying by an MP.

“And it cannot be right to propose that the standards system in the House of Commons should be reviewed by a select committee chaired by a member of the ruling party and with a majority of members from that same party.

“This extraordinary proposal is deeply at odds with the best traditions of British democracy.

“The political system in this country does not belong to one party or even to one Government, it is a common good that we have all inherited from our forebears and that we all have a responsibility to preserve and to improve.”

The dispute was further stoked on Thursday by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who suggested that Ms Stone should quit before her five-term finishes at the end of 2022.

“I think it's difficult to see what the future of the commissioner is, given the fact that we're reviewing the process, and we're overturning and trying to reform this whole process, but it's up to the commissioner to decide her position,” he told Sky News.

The Labour Party accused Mr Kwarteng of trying to bully her out of her post following her damning criticisms of Mr Paterson’s conduct.

The Conservative party has been dogged by the issue of ‘sleaze’ since former premier John Major announced a ‘back to basics’ policy in 1993 promoting traditional values – but became a derided slogan after a series of sexual and financial scandals.

The leak in 2009 of expenses and allowances claimed by MPs – including payments for a ‘duck island’ and mortgage scams – led to prosecutions and forced a number of MPs from across the political spectrum to announce they were leaving frontline politics.