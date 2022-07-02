Suspended British MP Chris Pincher promises to 'seek professional help'

A British MP fighting for his political future has promised to seek “professional medical support” and said he hopes to return to his duties “as soon as possible”.

Conservative Chris Pincher said on Saturday he is “truly sorry” and vowed to fully co-operate with the inquiry into his drunken behaviour at a private members' club in London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to punish Mr Pincher but changed his mind after coming under pressure from friendly and opposition MPs.

“I respect the prime minister's decision to suspend the whip while an inquiry is under way, and I will co-operate fully with it,” Mr Pincher said.

“As I told the prime minister, I drank far too much on Wednesday night, embarrassing myself and others, and I am truly sorry for the upset I caused.

“The stresses of the last few days, coming on top of those over the last several months, have made me accept that I will benefit from professional medical support.

Richard Foord is the newly-elected Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton after another Conservative MP was forced to resign for watching porn in parliament. PA

“I am in the process of seeking that now, and I hope to be able to return to my constituency duties as soon as possible.”

Immediately after the allegations emerged, he resigned as deputy chief whip and had Mr Johnson’s support. A day later, that support was withdrawn and he was suspended.

Now sitting as an independent, Mr Pincher, MP for Tamworth, Staffordshire, is battling to remain in the House of Commons despite opponents insisting his position is untenable.

Neil Parish, the former Conservative MP pressured to resign from the Commons after watching pornography in Parliament, accused Downing Street of “double standards”.

Tory backbencher Andrew Bridgen echoed the sentiment, suggesting Mr Pincher was being treated differently because he is an “arch-loyalist” to the prime minister.

Mr Pincher is known as a loyal Conservative and, in his role in the whip’s office, he ensured MPs voted with the party and maintained discipline among party members.

The scandal is another blow for the prime minister, who has been punished by voters in recent by-elections.

He also had to win a confidence vote, caused primarily by his role in the partygate affair, during which lockdown-breaking parties were held in government offices, including No 10 Downing Street.

Mr Pincher has been MP for Tamworth since 2010 and was a minister under former prime minister Theresa May.

He was appointed alongside chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris last February to strengthen party discipline amid unrest among MPs over the way the government was being run.

It is the second time he has quit the whips office, having resigned as a junior whip in November 2017 after a complaint that he had made an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative candidate Alex Story.