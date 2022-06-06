Boris Johnson wins Conservative confidence vote as party leader

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a tight confidence vote for Conservative party leader on Monday night after rivals forced an internal referendum following damaging scandals, including a police fine over a Downing Street birthday party while the country was in Covid-19 lockdown.

Sir Graham Brady, the senior Conservative announcing the result, declared that Mr Johnson had gathered 211 votes compared with 148 no-confidence ballots.

Mr Johnson's supporters said he could recover and bounce back.

“I think people who won those seats in 2019 have to recognise that he won that election," said one, Ben Bradley.

“He is a huge personality who engaged with people in places where we hadn’t been able to do that. A lot of MPs are sometimes maybe guilty of believing their own hype in some of these elections.”

Mr Johnson was endorsed by 169 Conservatives before the voting, which was fewer than the 180 needed for victory.

He has faced months of growing insurrection over successive scandals surrounding his tenure in Downing Street, including a damning report on parties there while social mixing was banned in the country.

They have seen the goodwill accumulated in his strong election performance three years ago wiped out.

One of the symbols of his 2019 election victory, the northern member Dehenna Davison, said she voted against Boris Johnson.

"Though it is a secret ballot, it feels right to share with you how I voted," Ms Davison wrote on Facebook.

"This is not a decision I took lightly. I listened carefully to all sides, and particularly to the many constituents who contacted me sharing their thoughts and experiences.

"Weighing it all up, I voted against the prime minister tonight. I hope that, whatever the result, we politicians can now fully focus on the things we were elected to do for you."

Ms Davison turned the seat of Bishop Auckland to the Conservatives, breaking the Labour stranglehold there for the first time since the 1930s.

In a move that sought to capitalise on the weakness of the man who beat him to the leadership in 2019, Jeremy Hunt called on the Conservative Party to decide it wanted to change its leader.

“Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change,” Mr Hunt wrote. “Having been trusted with power, Conservative MPs know in our hearts we are not giving the British people the leadership they deserve.

“We are not offering the integrity, competence and vision necessary to unleash the enormous potential of our country.

“And because we are no longer trusted by the electorate, who know this too, we are set to lose the next general election.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves through the back entrance of Downing Street in London on Monday. Reuters

A survey of more than 1,000 respondents on the Conservative Home website found most against Mr Johnson for the first time.

It said that if Tory MPs should vote to remove Mr Johnson, 55 per cent would back the move and 41 per cent would be against, with 3 per cent saying they did not know.

Mr Johnson was greeted by the traditional banging of desks as he addressed Tory MPs in a private meeting in Westminster, telling them “to stop talking about ourselves and start talking exclusively about what we are doing for the people of this country”.

“The people in this room won the biggest electoral victory for the Conservatives for 40 years under my leadership," he said.

In a letter to his parliamentary colleagues at the start of the day, Mr Johnson offered some humility but also described a golden opportunity to move on from the culture of recrimination.

“I know that over recent months I have come under a great deal of fire, and I know that experience has been painful for the whole party," he wrote.

“Some of that criticism has perhaps been fair, some less so. Where there have been valid points, I have listened and learned and made significant changes.

"And I will of course continue to listen and learn from colleagues about the improvements you wish to see."

Sir Peter Bottomley, Father of the House, was first in line to cast his ballot and behind him Cabinet ministers waited patiently, some chatting with colleagues, others studiously ignoring those they knew were rebels.

After an hour of voting, protection officers appeared in the corridor outside the large Committee Room 10 where the ballot was cast.

Minutes later Mr Johnson, followed by his Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, appeared without his usual show of ebullience, muttering under his breath as he passed The National.

He was the 298th of 359 MPs to vote, appearing half an hour after his predecessor Theresa May had cast her ballot.

The former prime minister appeared in elegant evening wear, with a sheer black top and gold necklace, smiling as she chatted to a colleague, perhaps reflecting on her on confidence vote in 2018 that was largely orchestrated by Mr Johnson and his Brexit colleagues.

Government ministers, from Rishi Sunak, to Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Priti Patel, had all waited solemnly trying to reflect an air of nonchalance, knowing that merely holding a confidence vote could have a drastic effect on careers.

Gavin Barwell, who as chief of staff led Mrs May's fightback in a confidence vote in 2018, said Mr Johnson could face new challenges when the result of two by-elections is known on June 23.

"Four Conservative leaders have faced a vote of confidence during my adult life," Mr Barwell said.

"Three of them won, but two of those were gone within a year and the third got hammered at the subsequent general election.

"So the omens of him surviving and winning again are not good."