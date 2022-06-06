Boris Johnson supporters swing into action ahead of confidence vote

Boris Johnson’s supporters have launched a last-minute effort to win over Conservative MPs to ensure he remains party leader and British prime minister.

With hours to go before a confidence vote in the House of Commons on Monday evening, Cabinet members and loyal MPs have been telephoning wavering colleagues to ensure Mr Johnson pulls in the 180 votes he needs.

But the campaign suffered a setback after Jeremy Hunt, the favourite to replace Mr Johnson, announced that he would not be voting for the prime minister.

“Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change,” he tweeted.

The leadership challenge was triggered after at least 54 letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson were sent to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee that steers parliamentary Conservative party matters.

MPs have sent letters, by hand, email or WhatsApp, after hearing from angry constituents during the week-long jubilee break, dismayed at Downing Street lockdown rule-breaking highlighted in the Sue Gray report published on May 25.

After nearly three years as prime minister, Mr Johnson faces his biggest political crisis yet, relying on Cabinet ministers and a hastily reintroduced unofficial operation to rally MPs behind him.

A leaked memo suggesting “lines to take” for ministers and loyalists told them to threaten a “blue-on-blue civil war” that would be “vicious and tear the party apart” if Mr Johnson lost the vote, triggering an election for a new leader.

Members of the media wait outside of 10 Downing Street on Monday morning. AFP

It urged colleagues to praise the prime minister’s achievements on coronavirus vaccines, Ukraine and employment figures while arguing that he was the only person who could lead the Conservatives to victory in the next general election.

“It would be extremely harmful to the United Kingdom and the Conservative Party to launch a distracting, divisive and destructive leadership contest,” said the document, which argued there was no alternative to Mr Johnson or his agenda.

It said Mr Johnson was the party's “most proven and thoroughly tested election winner” after he twice won the London mayoralty before winning a general election landslide in 2019.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was among those first to tweet her support. “The Prime Minister has my 100 per cent backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him,” she said. “He has apologised for mistakes made.”

She was followed by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who in a tweet referring to former Labour-held constituencies, said that Mr Johnson “has delivered victories in seats we have never held before”.

“He has my full confidence,” Mr Wallace said.

Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, during a platinum jubilee event for Queen Elizabeth II in London. Photo: AP

MPs from those seats and other marginals will be vital in the voting that lasts from 6pm to 8pm UK time on Monday.

They will be calculating whether Mr Johnson’s election-winning appeal has been shattered by Partygate or that he may perhaps restore his reputation in time to win an election, probably in 2023.

Mr Johnson’s team know their strongest card is that there is no clear replacement for their flawed leader.

It warned that a leadership contest would be a “destructive and divisive” for the Conservatives and would “drag on for months … alienating voters”.

The problem for Mr Johnson is that the opprobrium has come from all sides of his party, from both right-wing Brexiteers and centrist One Nation Conservatives.

As yet, no single figure has emerged who can unite remain all the Conservative tribes, which may give the prime minister a chance to remain in the post, although Mr Hunt’s tweet may change that.

The Conservative Party has demonstrated once again its ruthless ability to get rid of leaders it considers an electoral liability. Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Theresa May were all prime ministers whose tenure at Downing Street ended with a confidence vote.

Mr Johnson will be hoping that he can survive once more and prove the detractors wrong by leading the Conservatives into a general election victory.

He will find out shortly after 8pm on Monday.