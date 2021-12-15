UK Covid pass: Expats trying to get vaccine certificate face nightmare cross-country trip

People vaccinated against Covid-19 outside the UK are reporting problems when they try to register for a digital health pass in Britain.

A lack of easily available appointments means they are being told to travel hundreds of miles to get their medical records updated.

It adds a further potential burden for people travelling home to Britain for the Christmas holidays, with rules on international travel already tightened.

Having the NHS Covid Pass became more important in England from Wednesday, after MPs voted to make it mandatory at certain venues.

Registering previous doses in Britain opens the door to booking a booster vaccine in the UK, but the app and booking service rely on UK medical records, which do not automatically update when people are vaccinated abroad.

An in-person appointment in Britain is needed to rectify this.

Booking such an appointment involves waiting in the same online queue as people trying to arrange a vaccination.

Thousands of people were waiting for the booking service on Wednesday after booster doses were opened to people aged 18 to 30.

Once people reach the front of the queue, they are sometimes told that their nearest venue for an overseas vaccine registration is nowhere near their home in the UK.

In one case, somebody living a short distance outside London was directed to a centre more than 300 kilometres away in north-east England.

Another patient living in Cornwall, in south-west England, had no closer options than Peterborough in the east of the country.

Others were told that they could not book an appointment because of an unspecified technical problem.

@NHSuk for the pst weeks I have been trying to book an appointment to register the second dose of Pfizer I had abroad. I can’t find an appointment in London. Why is not possible to do this online? Why do I need to go outside london for this? pic.twitter.com/nMHV1yHC7P — Luca Bartoletti (@lucabartoletti) December 12, 2021

Hi @NHSuk - been trying for two days to book an appointment to add a Covid jab administered abroad to my vaccine record and there is permanently “a problem” - any chance the problem can be fixed? pic.twitter.com/QKbgOm8P2m — James Webster (@JamesWebsterITV) December 12, 2021

Health staff are “not able to register your overseas vaccinations unless you book in advance,” Department of Health guidance says.

Wera Hobhouse, an opposition Liberal Democrat MP, raised the concern in a parliamentary debate on Tuesday.

She said some of her constituents, who were initially vaccinated abroad but were now in the UK, were unable to book booster doses in Britain.

The lack of easy access to the NHS app was “a problem that has been noted since the summer,” she said.

The approved vaccines are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

If the vaccine procedure is too complicated, people can alternatively get an NHS Covid Pass by taking a negative test.

As for a booster dose, it is possible to go to a walk-in centre in the UK and get the shot without an appointment.

Two doses are needed for the health pass, which is now required for access to nightclubs, crowded indoor events and some outdoor events.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid suggested on Tuesday that this would be raised to three doses when everyone has had a “reasonable chance” to get a booster.