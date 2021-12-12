UK PM brings forward booster target amid Omicron ‘tidal wave’ warning

The target for giving every adult in England a booster shot has been brought forward by a month over fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could cause “very many deaths”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening, said Britain “must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection” as he set a new deadline of inoculating everyone over 18 by the new year.

Mr Johnson said scientists had discovered that being fully vaccinated was “simply not enough” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mutation and that, without a rapid mass booster campaign, the National Health Service could be overwhelmed.

Read more UK raises Covid alert level as England drops isolation for double-vaccinated contacts

The mission to administer millions of shots by December 31 will include 42 military planning teams sent across every health region, extra vaccine sites and mobile units, extended clinic opening hours to allow people to be vaccinated around the clock and at weekends, and the training of thousands more volunteer vaccinators.

The UK Covid alert level was raised to Level 4, up from Level 3, after a rapid increase in the number of Omicron cases was recorded.

The recommendation was made to ministers by the country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director after advice from the UK Health Security Agency.

The UK, as of Sunday, recorded another 1,239 cases of the Omicron mutation, bringing the total to 3,137 – a 65 per cent increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the actual number was likely to be 10 times as high.

“We’ve already seen hospitalisations doubling in a week in South Africa and we have patients with Omicron here in the UK right now," Mr Johnson said..

“At this point, our scientists cannot say that Omicron is less severe.

“And even if that proved to be true, we already know it is so much more transmissible that a wave of Omicron through a population that was not boosted would risk a level of hospitalisation that could overwhelm our NHS and lead sadly to very many deaths.

“So we must act now. Today we are launching the Omicron emergency booster national mission, unlike anything we’ve done before in the vaccination programme, to get boosted now.

“A fortnight ago I said we would offer every eligible adult a booster by the end of January. Today in light of this Omicron emergency I’m bringing that target forward by a whole month.

“Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the new year.”

Mr Johnson said the UK government would support the devolved administrations to “accelerate” their own introductions of third jabs.

He said the decision to speed up the inoculation rate would mean some NHS appointments would be postponed until the new year, and there would be “even greater” cancellations if the Omicron wave was allowed to rise.

In a direct plea to GPs, doctors, nurses and others on the NHS front line who he “worked incredibly hard” throughout the pandemic, Mr Johnson said: “I must ask you to make another extraordinary effort now, so we can protect you, and your colleagues, and above all protect your patients from even greater pressures next year.”

Every adult over 18 in England who has had a second dose of a vaccine at least three months ago will be able to have their booster from Monday, he said.

The NHS booking system will be open for those under the age of 30 from Wednesday but “in some cases you can walk in from tomorrow”.