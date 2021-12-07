UK's new Omicron travel rules kick in

New rules for travellers have come into force in England in response to the threat posed by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Arrivals will now need to take a pre-departure PCR test a maximum of 48 hours before leaving, regardless of their vaccination status. And, if they test positive, they will not be allowed to travel.

Scotland and Wales have said they will implement similar measures.

The new restrictions will be in place until December 20 when they will be reviewed by the government in light of new data about the Omicron variant.

Those who are coming from 11 red list countries - including South Africa, Botswana and Nigeria - are additionally required to enter hotel quarantine for 10 days.

On Monday, Mr Javid said: “The Omicron variant is continuing to spread here and around the world.

“According to the latest data there are now 261 confirmed cases in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336.

“This includes cases with no links to international travel. So, we can conclude that there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England.”

He said the government cannot “say for certain” whether Omicron will escape Covid-19 vaccines, or how severe a disease it will cause.

The government said, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 51,459 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

It also said a further 41 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 170,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned as the cause.

What are the rules for entering the UK?

From 4am on Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the red list will be required to take a pre-departure test a maximum of 48 hours before leaving, regardless of their vaccination status.

All travellers must also book and pay for a PCR test before they travel. The test must be completed before the end of day two of their arrival. The day you arrive is day zero.

Double-vaccinated travellers must self-isolate until they have received a negative test result. This means travellers do not necessarily have to wait the full two days if they get their results quickly.

All suspected cases of Omicron and their contacts, even those who are double-vaccinated, must isolate for 10 days.

PCR tests can be purchased from private providers. Free NHS tests are not valid for this purpose.

Passengers who are not double-vaccinated will have to self-isolate at home for 10 days after arrival in the UK. They will also need to take a PCR test in the three days before travelling to the UK and a PCR test for day 2 and day 8.