UK daily Covid infections reach highest level since start of pandemic

Health authorities reported 78,000 new infections on Wednesday, eclipsing previous record

Neil Murphy
Dec 15, 2021

Britain recorded 78,610 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total recorded since the pandemic began.

The previous highest number of daily cases recorded was the figure of 68,053 cases on January 8.

The NHS is racing to deal with a new Covid surge, fuelled by the new Omicron variant which accounts for at least a third of new infections.

READ MORE
'Silent tsunami' of Omicron as UK Covid infections reach highest level since January

Scientific advisers warn that hospitalisations will rise as a result of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called a “tidal wave” of Omicron infections.

The UK Health Security Agency said a further 4,671 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported across the UK as of Wednesday.

It brings the total confirmed Omicron cases in the UK to 10,017.

The Government said a further 165 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Updated: December 15th 2021, 4:25 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UK daily Covid infections reach highest level since start of pandemic
An image that illustrates this article Europeans start rollout of vaccines for children as young as five
An image that illustrates this article Queen Elizabeth hosts Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle
An image that illustrates this article Staffing lottery disrupts season for London's top eateries in Belgravia and Mayfair