UK daily Covid infections reach highest level since start of pandemic

Britain recorded 78,610 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total recorded since the pandemic began.

The previous highest number of daily cases recorded was the figure of 68,053 cases on January 8.

The NHS is racing to deal with a new Covid surge, fuelled by the new Omicron variant which accounts for at least a third of new infections.

Scientific advisers warn that hospitalisations will rise as a result of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called a “tidal wave” of Omicron infections.

The UK Health Security Agency said a further 4,671 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported across the UK as of Wednesday.

It brings the total confirmed Omicron cases in the UK to 10,017.

The Government said a further 165 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.