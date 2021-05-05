Watch: SpaceX lands prototype Starship rocket for first time

SpaceX achieved the first soft landing of its Starship spacecraft after a highly anticipated test flight on Thursday, in a major milestone for the project.

SpaceX engineers endured a nervous wait as remotely operated water hoses fought a three-storey tall methane blaze that licked up the side of the stainless steel spacecraft after it touched down on its landing legs at the company’s centre in Boca Chica, Texas.

Elon Musk, the company’s founder, told his Twitter followers that the landing was “nominal”, which is space talk for normal or acceptable.

Starship landing nominal! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2021

The ambitious flight test programme has captivated space enthusiasts and scientists around the world, with tens of thousands of people tuning in to live streams covering the build-up to the flight.

Dozens of people watched from a safe distance as the SN15 prototype roared into the skies over southern Texas, before disappearing through a thick layer of cloud.

The prototype then climbed to an altitude of about 10 kilometres, executing the so-called belly-flop manoeuvre and orienting itself for landing.

After a flight that lasted just over six minutes, the Starship prototype landed close to the launch pad.

Bad weather forced the company to abandon the flight attempt twice.

All four previous flight tests have all ended in spectacular fashion.

The last prototype, SN11, took off in March into thick fog before exploding in mid-air during the landing procedure, showering the area with debris.

Another earlier prototype, SN10, landed successfully but exploded soon after touching down after a fire broke out around the cluster of engines.

Starship has been designed to carry humans and 100 tonnes of cargo on future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Last month, Nasa chose SpaceX to build a variant of the spacecraft to deliver astronauts to the Moon as early as 2024.

The $2.9 billion contract is suspended after two rival companies, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Dynetics, lodged a protest.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 CORRECTION-US-SPACE-SPACEX-STARSHIP A screengrab of the Starship SN15 launching from Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX successfully landed the rocket on its fifth attempt, a livestream on Wednesday showed. AFP (AFP)

Under the Artemis programme, Nasa wants to use the Space Launch System rocket to send up four astronauts on board an Orion crew capsule, which will then dock with a lunar space station called Gateway.

A Starship will be waiting to receive two crew members for the final leg of the journey to the surface of the Moon.

A first orbital Starship flight is planned for this year.

The next Starship prototype, SN16, has already been built and is believed to be next to fly.

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

