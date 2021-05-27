Former US House speaker Paul Ryan tells Republicans to reject Trump

A 2018 photo of then-speaker of the House Paul Ryan and former president Donald Trump in the White House. AP

Former US House speaker Paul Ryan, joining the debate on the Republican Party’s future, is urging conservatives to reject former president Donald Trump and “second-rate imitations".

The comments were in a speech on Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

By far most Republicans in Washington and beyond are loyal to Mr Trump, even while he continues to make false claims about his election defeat last year.

Mr Ryan, among the most respected Republicans in Washington before Mr Trump’s rise, has been largely silent since he left Congress two years ago.

In his address, Mr Ryan did not mention Mr Trump by name but the context was clear.

“We conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads,” Mr Ryan said in his remarks.

“And here’s one reality we have to face: if the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere.”

The Wisconsin Republican was the opening speaker for the library’s “Time for Choosing” series, which will later feature 2024 Republican presidential prospects such as former vice president Mike Pence, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Those close to Mr Ryan do not expect him to run for public office again, but they say he is concerned about the future of the party.

He is on the boards of the library and of Fox Corp, which owns Fox News.

In his speech, Mr Ryan described President Joe Biden’s agenda as “more leftist than any president in my lifetime” and he encouraged Republicans to rally around conservative principles.

He is also took aim at the party's tendency to engage in culture wars.

Some Republicans, for example, spent weeks praising Dr Seuss after publication of some of the popular children's author's bookswas stopped because of racist images.

“We conservatives have to be careful not to get caught up in every little cultural battle,” Mr Ryan said.

“Culture matters, yes, but our party must be defined by more than a tussle over the latest grievance or perceived slight.

"We must not let them take priority over solutions, grounded in principle, to improve people’s lives.”

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

