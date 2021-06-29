From mountain climbing cows in Switzerland to National Paddy Day - today's best pictures

Herdsmen drive their cows up the mountains from Adelboden to Engstligenalp, Switzerland. About 500 cattle cover the 600 metres of altitude during the traditional alpine procession to their summer pasture, 2,000 metres above sea level. EPA

US Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes part in a "No Climate, No Deal" demonstration outside the White House, in Washington. Reuters

A visitor at Dubai Mall takes pictures of projected images of the 'Dreamed Japan' exhibit, part of the digital exhibition titled 'Infinity des Lumieres'. The immersive experience set up in the mould of the Atelier des Lumieres in Paris will open on July 1. AFP

Simone Biles wears a necklace displaying the Olympic rings after being named to the US Olympic team on the final day of women's trials for gymnastics in St Louis, Missouri. Reuters

A girl splashes through a waterfall at a park in Washington. Parts of the US and Canada endured record-setting heat. AFP

Syrians displaced from Ras Al Ain, a border town, walk in the camp of Washukanni in northeastern Al Hassakeh province, as temperatures soar. AFP

Actors perform at the Birds Nest in Beijing, as part of celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Getty Images

Afghans who have taken up arms against the Taliban stand at a checkpoint in the Ghorband District of Parwan Province. Reuters

Tim Merlier of Belgium celebrates winning Stage 3 of the Tour de France cycling race. Reuters