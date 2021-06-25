From Israeli Air Force graduates to Korean War veterans - today's best pictures

The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometres south of Athens, Greece. AP

Korean War veterans mark the 71th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict with a salute at Hwacheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea. The three-year war started on June 25, 1950, when Soviet tank-led North Koreans invaded South Korea. An armistice was signed at Panmunjom in July 1953, but the war never formally ended. AP

Palestinian demonstrators hurl rocks as they protest against the newly built Israeli settlers' outpost of Eviatar in the town of Beita, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. AFP

Genet Tsegay, 12, who was injured in an airstrike on a market in her Tigrayan home town of Togoga, is tended to by her mother at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele. Sixty-four people were killed and 180 were injured in the attack, a local health officer said. The Ethiopian armed forces denied targeting civilians. AFP

A fisherman casts his net from a boat in Dal Lake as the sun sets over Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India. AFP

Authorities say 99 people are unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. Reuters

A shoe polishing girl waits for customers under graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan. Reuters

Hindu married women offer prayers and tie a thread around a banyan tree during the festival of Vat Purnima in Mumbai, India. Reuters

Members of the Royal Collection Trust staff with an oil on canvas portrait, 'HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 2017', by Ralph Heimans, which forms part of the 'Prince Philip: A Celebration' display in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England. Reuters