A herd of camels walk past the UAE flag. WAM

The animals are a major symbol of the UAE's cultural heritage, in everything from providing transport and sustenance to status and entertainment. WAM

In the days before 4x4s, camels were vital for traversing the country's desert. WAM

The animals also provided tribes with milk and meat, which remain popular delicacies, and wool for making clothes, rugs and tents. WAM

Camels have also served as status symbols and forms of currency, used to pay bridal dowries and zakat almsgiving. WAM