Saudi wildlife centre releases endangered mountain goats in Al Baha

Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Wildlife Development released 20 mountain goats into the Al Shukran Park of Baljurashi, in the Al Baha region.

The initiative by the region’s governor, Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz, aims to raise environmental awareness, enhance the north-western region’s biodiversity and protect the kingdom’s endangered animal species.

The park is one of the largest in the kingdom and features rugged mountain terrain, which serves as an ideal habitat for the goats.

The location of the park is ideal as it is surrounded by mountains that have historically seen the spread of ibex in the past, Prince Hussam explained. Visitors will be able to watch the rare species of goats from afar.

Also, there will be no danger for deer to roam about beyond the park’s perimeters as public roads have been blocked, he said.

The Ministry of Transport has also placed roadside signs in the areas where the endangered animals are likely to cross.

Twenty endangered mountain goats have been released back into the wild in Saudi Arabia’s National Park of Baljurashi, the first rehabilitation project of its kind in Baha. SPA

The release of the goats was attended by the region’s undersecretary, Abdul Moneim Al Shehri, the CEO of the National Center for the Development of Wildlife, Dr Muhammad Qurban, and the Director of the Ministry's branch in the region, Fahd Al Zahrani.