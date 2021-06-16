Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US climate envoy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US climate envoy John Kerry discussed international efforts to curb climate change at talks in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The kingdom has put several initiatives in place in an effort to slow environmental degradation and tackle the climate emergency.

During the meeting the officials "discussed the kingdom's initiatives in confronting climate change, reducing emissions and preserving the environment and its components," said a statement by Saudi Arabia's state news agency.

"The talks focused on Saudi Arabia's Green Initiative and the Green Middle East in addition to its efforts during the G20 summit in pushing the adoption of a circular carbon economy," it said.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, Prince Khalid bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defence and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Abdul Rahman Fadly, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

In April, Prince Mohammed launched the Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme to reshape its economy, placing the kingdom at the centre of regional efforts to meet international targets on environmental projects.

Prior to meeting with Prince Mohammed, Mr Kerry was in Abu Dhabi this week for talks that focused on using action on climate change to drive regional and global growth.

It was Mr Kerry’s second trip to the UAE's capital since he attended the UAE Regional Climate Dialogue a couple of months ago.

