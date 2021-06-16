Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US climate envoy in Riyadh

The kingdom has introduced several initiatives aimed at reversing environmental degradation and climate change

US Climate Envoy John Kerry meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, during a trip to the region to discuss climate change. Courtesy of Spa
US Climate Envoy John Kerry meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, during a trip to the region to discuss climate change. Courtesy of Spa

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US climate envoy John Kerry discussed international efforts to curb climate change at talks in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The kingdom has put several initiatives in place in an effort to slow environmental degradation and tackle the climate emergency.

During the meeting the officials "discussed the kingdom's initiatives in confronting climate change, reducing emissions and preserving the environment and its components," said a statement by Saudi Arabia's state news agency.

Read More

The Red Sea Development Company awarded contracts worth 14.5 billion Saudi riyals in 2020. Courtesy The Red Sea Development Company  Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project awarded contracts worth 14.5bn riyals last year

Orsted plans $57bn investment in bid to become world's biggest green energy company

"The talks focused on Saudi Arabia's Green Initiative and the Green Middle East in addition to its efforts during the G20 summit in pushing the adoption of a circular carbon economy," it said.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, Prince Khalid bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defence and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Abdul Rahman Fadly, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

In April, Prince Mohammed launched the Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme to reshape its economy, placing the kingdom at the centre of regional efforts to meet international targets on environmental projects.

Prior to meeting with Prince Mohammed, Mr Kerry was in Abu Dhabi this week for talks that focused on using action on climate change to drive regional and global growth.

It was Mr Kerry’s second trip to the UAE's capital since he attended the UAE Regional Climate Dialogue a couple of months ago.

More to follow

Updated: June 16, 2021 03:16 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
US President Joe Biden will be the fifth US leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. AFP 

Biden's summit with Putin aims at tackling downward spiral in relations

The Americas
A Covid-19 safety sign on Al Qahirah street, Abu Dhabi, reminds people of restrictions. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi trials use of advanced scanners to detect potential Covid-19 cases

Health
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed and his sons and nephews join parents and nephews in Abu Dhabi to volunteer in the complementary study of the immune response to the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi ruling family children part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

UAE Government
The International Space Station, pictured with Russia's ISS Progress 77 cargo craft attached to the Pirs docking compartment, orbits into a sunset 430 kilometres above the South Pacific. This long duration photograph also shows Earth's airglow (a faint emission of light in the upper atmosphere) and a starry night sky. Nasa

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS

Science
Steven Castelluccia / The National

The Debt Panel: 'I haven't used my credit card for three years but the amount I owe on it is ballooning'

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one