A day in the life of biologists at The Green Planet in Dubai – in pictures

A tamandua anteater tackles an avocado, under the watchful eye of biologist Katie Zimmerman at The Green Planet in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Carpet pythons are weighed and fed at The Green Planet bio-dome. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A baby scops owl is weighed and fed at The Green Planet. Designed as an enclosed ecosystem, the centre recreates a tropical forest. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A group of sugar gliders are scanned and weighed by biologist Elizabeth Hill. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A blue-and-gold macaw flies towards biologist Elizabeth Hill at The Green Planet. The attraction is home to more than 3,000 plant and animal species. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A baby carpet python views its surroundings. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A New Caledonian giant gecko eats banana from the hand of biologist Katie Zimmerman. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A blue-and-gold macaw flies towards biologist Matt Whitlock. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Biologist Matt Whitlock cleans an aquarium at The Green Planet. Piranhas are among the centre's residents. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Biologist Peter Njoroge feeds ring-tailed lemurs. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Biologist Katie Zimmerman cleans the glass of an aquarium. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A sugar glider sits patiently while it is scanned and weighed at The Green Planet. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A Victoria crowned pigeon is hand-fed during a weekly weighing session at The Green Planet. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A sailfin lizard pictured with a bowl of food. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Biologists Matt Whitlock and Elizabeth Hill prepare to weigh an assortment of birds at the Green Planet. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A purple starling is glimpsed through foliage as it sits on a branch in The Green Planet's tropical forest. Chris Whiteoak / The National

An channel-billed toucan takes a titbit from biologist Elizabeth Hill. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A sloth makes a leisurely descent from its branch to be fed. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A baby scops owl is given a treat for good behaviour during a weighing session. Chris Whiteoak / The National