From a devastating tornado in Illinois to yoga in Venezuela - today's best pictures

About 30 houses were damaged or destroyed when a tornado hit Naperville, a small city in the US state of Illinois. At least eight people were injured during the storm, which caused widespread power cuts when it struck late on Sunday. EPA

Jumbo speed-skating team hold their first practice session of the summer at Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, Netherlands. The rink has opened temporarily for training. EPA

Bolle re-education and rehabilitation detention centre, in the Malian city of Bamako, is one of the few prisons for women in the Sahel. The sub-Saharan region is plagued by extremist insurgencies. AFP

An elephant searches for food in the kitchen of Radchadawan Peungprasopporn’s home in Pala-U, a forested area near the Thai beach resort town of Hua Hin. AFP

South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder, third from left, takes the catch off countryman Keshav Maharaj, top right, to dismiss Joshua de Silva, centre, of West Indies on day four of the second Test between the teams at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia. AFP

A member of staff stands inside the Floating Flower Garden exhibit at teamLab Planets. The museum, in Tokyo, Japan, explores architecture, nature and the future of cities through a series of photogenic walk-through digital displays. Reuters

Farmers plant rice in a paddy field in Haian, in eastern Jiangsu province, China. AFP

Aymara indigenous people take part in the celebration of Andean New Year in Tiwanaku, Bolivia. The country resumed celebrations of the solstice, marking the year 5529. AFP