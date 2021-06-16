From lemurs in Chile to a launch pad in China - today's best pictures

Tourists at the Taj Mahal after it reopened to visitors when authorities eased coronavirus restrictions in Agra. AFP

Ring-tailed lemurs at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile. The largest private zoo in Chile, experiencing a serious economic crisis because of prolonged quarantine measures, has begun a campaign, Sponsor an Anima”, to raise money to maintain the animals. AP Photo

Supporters of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed queue to enter the stadium in Jimma for an election rally during the electoral campaign before the June 21 vote. AFP

Workers arrange bananas at a fruit market in Karachi. AFP

A Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile towards Israeli forces during a demonstration east of Gaza City in protest at the Israeli ultranationalist March of the Flags in Jerusalem's Old City which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem. AFP

A resident was killed and three injured when a train derailed in San Isidro Mazatepec, State of Jalisco, Mexico. The freight train toppled on to houses alongside the tracks in western Mexico on Tuesday. Two locomotives and 12 train cars overturned. AFP

Members of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Rescue and Relief Unit during a biochemical simulation drill as part of the African Lion military exercise, in the port of Agadir. AFP

The launch pad for the Long March-2F Y12 rocket at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Gansu province before the Shenzhou-12 mission to build China's space station. Reuters

Rescue workers carry an injured woman as they search for victims after a gas pipeline explosion in Shiyan, Hubei province, China. Reuters

A Greenpeace protestor at the France-Germany Euro 2020 match in Munich on Tuesday. France won 1-0 thanks to an own goal by Germany's Mats Hummels. Reuters

A Sikh child with his mother at a ceremony to observe the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, at Gurudwara Dera Sahib, in Lahore, Pakistan. Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims are attending the 415th anniversary of the death of the fifth Sikh guru. AP Photo