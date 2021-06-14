From a fish farm worker in Najaf to fireworks at the Copa America 2021 – today's best pictures

A member of staff carries a carp at a fish breeding site in Iraq's central city of Najaf. AFP

A ranger from the Virunga National Park climbs the slopes of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, north of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. AFP

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepare to leave the UK at Heathrow Airport, near London, following the G7 summit in Cornwall. AFP

A woman walks under an art installation of colourful umbrellas as Covid-19 restrictions ease in Mumbai, India. AFP

Pigeons take to the air during a dust storm in Kuwait City. All marine traffic was temporarily suspended due to the bad weather and low visibility. EPA

Riders compete in round two of the HSBC BMX National Series at the Cyclopark BMX track in Gravesend, England. Getty Images

Jakob Fuglsang from Denmark leads Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Gino Maeder from Switzerland during the final stage of the 84th Tour de Suisse UCI Pro Tour cycling race. EPA

Attison, a komondor dog, competes at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York. Reuters

Anastasiia Salos of Belarus competes at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria. Reuters