A boy jumps into the waters of Dal Lake on a hot summer day in Srinagar in India-administered Kashmir. AFP

A boy takes shelter from rain under an umbrella in the north-east Indian city of Siliguri. AFP

A hummingbird perches on a tree branch in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. EPA

A rabbit figure made from bales of hay is seen from behind at the entrance of a village in Cottens, Switzerland. AFP

Government employees wait their turn to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at an immunisation centre in the north-west Pakistani city of Peshawar. AP Photo

A man gestures to his dog as fog drifts through the buildings in Sydney's central business district, Australia. AP Photo

Visitors take their pictures with hydrangea flowers at Meigetsu-in Buddhist temple in Kamakura, south of Tokyo. AP Photo

A worker climbs a building to set an advertising billboard in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. EPA

Beaches of Taboga Island in Panama are contaminated by an oil slick. AFP