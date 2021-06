Inside Egypt's artefacts replica factory - in pictures

A finished replica of the mask of King Tutankhamun displayed at Konouz factory, the first of its kind in the country, to be sold at the recently opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in Cairo, Egypt. Reuters

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities oversees Konouz, a state-owned factory on a 10,000-square-metre site set up at a cost of 100 million Egyptian pounds ($6.36m). Reuters

The staff of about 150 includes restoration experts drawn from the ministry and Supreme Council of Antiquities, as well as fine art students in training. Reuters

The factory makes a range of about 70 replicas, including miniatures of King Tut’s funerary mask and a fibreglass model bust of Alexander the Great’. Reuters

Workers manufacture replicas of ancient artefacts and statues at Konouz factory. Reuters

The replicas are mainly for decorative purposes. Reuters

The bulk of the replicas produced are of artefacts from Ancient Egypt. Reuters

The factory also explores other civilisations that influenced Egypt’s long history, including Greco-Roman, Coptic and Islamic. Reuters

The factory produces about 200 to 250 replicas each day. Reuters

Managers at Konouz hope to produce between 500 and 800 replicas once tourism recovers from the pandemic. Reuters

One of the most popular replicas is a miniature sarcophagus. Reuters

Attention to detail ... a worker at Konouz factory. Reuters

Life-size replicas of large items manufactured at Konouz can cost up to 12,000 Egyptian pounds ($765). Reuters