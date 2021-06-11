The Jeddah Super Dome hosts its first exhibition - in pictures

Week-long Makkah Region Projects Digital Exhibition held inside the largest freestanding dome in the world

More galleries in The National:

Saudi Arabia to build 1.2km bridge to Red Sea island - in pictures

Royal Saudi Naval Forces and US Marines take part in joint exercises - in pictures

Red Sea beaches in Saudi Arabia - in pictures

Saudi Arabia football fans return to bring cheer to stadiums - in pictures

Published: June 11, 2021 12:33 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The Founding President Sheikh Zayed, sits in the desert with an unidentified translator at right. This was taken during one of JB Kelly's trips to Abu Dhabi around 1964. Note the classic car at top right. Courtesy JB Kelly Collection / NYUAD Library

Rare photos of Sheikh Zayed in archive acquired by Abu Dhabi university

Heritage
Biogenix Labs in Masdar City is open 24 hours a day and conducts PCR testing. Victor Besa/The National 

Where to get a PCR test in Abu Dhabi

Health
ع / عام / أكبر قبة بالعالم تستقبل زوار معرض مشاريع منطقة مكة المكرمة الرقمي بأكثر من 100 مشروع تنموي 29 شوال,1442 هـ(واس)

The Jeddah Super Dome hosts its first exhibition

Saudi Arabia
Jordan's King Abdullah II succeeded his father, the late King Hussein, in 1999. AFP

Jordan's king forms committee to 'modernise the political system'

MENA
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring