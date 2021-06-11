The Jeddah Super Dome hosts its first exhibition - in pictures

The newly inaugurated Jeddah Super Dome, with a diameter of 210 metres, is the largest freestanding dome in the world. AFP

It hosts The Makkah Region Digital Projects Exhibition, the first major exhibition in the port city of Jeddah since the Covid-19 pandemic. SPA

The exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday by Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al Faisal. SPA

It features digital presentations about the accomplishments and development projects in the region. SPA

Visitors at the exhibition will be limited and precautions against the coronavirus are in place. SPA

The event will run until June 15. SPA